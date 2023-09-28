都市生活

インドのアディティヤ-L1ミッション、太陽と地球のラグランジュポイント1に向かう

Byロバート・アンドリュー

28月2023日、XNUMX年
India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1, is on its way to its final destination at the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). This point in space is where the gravitational forces of the Sun and Earth are in equilibrium, allowing an object placed there to remain relatively stable. Aditya-L1 will operate in a halo orbit around L1, providing continuous observation of celestial bodies and enabling communication with Earth.

The mission, launched on September 2, is set to reach L1 in January. To ensure the spacecraft’s safety, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is conducting situational awareness. According to ISRO’s latest findings, there are already four other operational satellites at L1. Three of them belong to NASA: WIND, Advanced Composition Explorer (ACE), and Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVER). The fourth satellite, the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), is a joint mission by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

The L1 point is highly desirable for spacecraft as it requires minimal fuel for orbit corrections. Maintaining orbit stability is important due to the large positional uncertainty and sensitivity to perturbative forces. Orbit Determination (OD) for L1 requires tracking data collection over an extended period.

In addition to Aditya-L1, ISRO chairman S. Somanath announced that a mission to Venus is already configured. Payloads for Venus exploration have been developed as Venus, with its thick atmosphere and high atmospheric pressure, offers valuable insights into space science and the possibility of Earth undergoing similar changes.

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is working on ISRO’s Mangalyaan-2 mission, following its involvement in the Chandrayaan-2 and Aditya-L1 missions. ECIL collaborates with ISRO in designing and developing antenna systems and program logic controllers. The successful maneuver of the Aditya-L1 mission demonstrates the crucial role of ECIL’s antenna system in its communication, while ECIL’s Deep Space Network antenna facilitated data acquisition from the Chandrayaan mission.

ソース：
– NASA
– インド宇宙研究機関 (ISRO)
– 欧州宇宙機関 (ESA)

