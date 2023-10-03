都市生活

MITFによる標的遺伝子規制の仕組みを解明

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月3日、2023年
Researchers from Ludwig Oxford have made a significant discovery regarding the microphthalmia-associated transcription factor (MITF) and how it regulates its target genes. MITF plays a critical role in the development of pigment cells and is also associated with melanoma, a type of skin cancer. The findings of this study, published in Nature Communications, reveal key insights into the mechanisms behind MITF’s control over gene expression.

The researchers, led by Pakavarin Louphrasitthiphol and Colin Goding, found that the acetylation of a specific lysine residue, K206, inhibits MITF’s ability to bind to DNA elements related to differentiation. Acetylation alters MITF’s DNA-binding preferences by modifying the proteins CBP/p300. This discovery offers valuable insights into the pathology of Waardenburg syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by pigmentation defects associated with a mutation in K206.

Another notable observation from the study is that over 40% of MITF molecules in the nucleus remain tightly bound to DNA, with extended residence times of over 100 seconds. This extended binding duration suggests that MITF may have a role in establishing and maintaining specific chromatin structures in melanocytes, similar to other transcription regulators involved in chromatin organization.

Understanding the mechanisms that regulate MITF’s target selectivity and DNA binding is crucial in comprehending the development of melanoma and guiding future therapeutic strategies. Further research in this area may focus on exploring the precise molecular interactions involved in MITF’s DNA binding and acetylation, as well as investigating the contribution of other factors to its target selectivity. Such knowledge could pave the way for targeted interventions in melanoma treatment, as well as other diseases related to pigment cell development.

出典: Nature Communications (2023) DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41793-7

