Alabama Teen Discovers 34-Million-Year-Old Whale Skull on Family Farm

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

7月2023日、XNUMX年
Lindsey Stallworth, a junior at the Alabama School of Math and Science, made an incredible discovery while searching for fossils on her family’s farm. Stallworth stumbled across a 34-million-year-old whale skull, marking a significant find for the region.

Stallworth had been collecting fossils on the farm for years but never had anyone to provide information about them. She decided to bring some of her discoveries to her biology teacher, Drew Gentry, who is a paleontologist. Gentry immediately recognized one of the shark teeth she showed him and was intrigued to learn more about its origin.

Gentry visited the farm over the summer in the hope of researching the shark teeth. However, he found something much more significant. Within a few hours, Gentry discovered fragments of fossilized bone, which led him to several large bones emerging from the soil. The bones were identified as belonging to a whale.

Accompanied by Stallworth and a few helpers, Gentry spent the majority of June and July excavating the remains. They brought the bones back to a paleontology lab at the Alabama School of Math and Science for further study.

The whale is estimated to be roughly 20 feet long and is believed to be a smaller relative of Basilosaurus cetoides, Alabama’s state fossil. It may also be related to zygorhiza, another species of whale found in neighboring states.

Though only the skull has been recovered so far, the team plans to excavate the rest of the whale in the coming years. Due to its size, it is expected to take three to four years to fully excavate the creature.

Jun Ebersole, director of collections at the McWane Science Center, has confirmed that the whale skull is approximately 34 million years old. The discovery provides valuable insights into the ancient marine life in Alabama and highlights the importance of continued exploration and research in the field of paleontology.

