NASA の月偵察探査機が墜落した月探査機の発見にどのように貢献したか

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月3日、2023年
The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), launched by NASA in 2009, has been instrumental in collecting valuable data about the Moon’s topography, mineralogy, and water resources. Equipped with a suite of cameras, including two Narrow Angle Cameras and one Wide Angle Camera, the LRO images most of the lunar surface every month. The data from the Narrow Angle Cameras are crucial for spotting small changes in the Moon’s landscape over time, as each pixel corresponds to roughly 50 centimeters.

Not only are these high-resolution images used by professional scientists, but they are also made available to the public every 90 days. Thousands of unique users access the observations each month. This accessibility has allowed space enthusiasts, such as Shanmuga Subramanian, a mechanical engineer in Chennai, India, to utilize the data for their own investigations. In 2019, Subramanian used the LRO images to search for the crash site of India’s Vikram lander, which was part of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. Subramanian’s meticulous scrutiny paid off, and he discovered a bright pixel in a post-crash image that was absent in previous images. This discovery led to the confirmation of Vikram’s crash site.

The LRO’s images have also revealed the crash sites of other lunar spacecraft. After Israel’s Beresheet lander lost contact with mission control, LRO images captured the impact site, showing that the lander had struck a rim of a small crater during a hard landing. Likewise, Japan’s Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander and Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashes were identified using LRO data.

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has proven to be an essential tool for locating crashed lunar spacecraft. Its high-resolution imagery and regular data releases have allowed scientists and space enthusiasts alike to analyze and pinpoint crash sites on the Moon. The LRO continues to provide valuable insights into the Moon’s surface and improve our understanding of lunar missions.

