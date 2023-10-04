都市生活

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月4日、2023年
NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船が歴史的な小惑星サンプルを地球に帰還

Summary: NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully completed its mission, bringing back the first-ever asteroid sample to the US on September 24. The spacecraft collected too many samples from the asteroid’s surface, resulting in delays in completing the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSM). Additionally, NASA has announced details about an approaching asteroid, Asteroid 2023 SN6, which will pass by Earth today at a distance of 4.8 million kilometers.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft recently returned to Earth after traveling a distance of 7 billion kilometers. The spacecraft landed on the asteroid Bennu and collected dust and rock samples from its surface. However, it brought back more samples than anticipated, which has led to delays in the sample acquisition process. Christopher Snead, deputy OSIRIS-REx curation lead at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, expressed excitement about the abundant material collected from the asteroid.

In a separate development, NASA has provided details about an approaching asteroid, Asteroid 2023 SN6. This asteroid is currently traveling towards Earth at a speed of 30,564 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach today at a distance of 4.8 million kilometers. Although this distance may seem large, it is relatively small considering the astronomical scale.

Asteroid 2023 SN6 is approximately 86 feet wide, which is not large enough to be classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid discovered by Karl Reinmuth. This will be Asteroid 2023 SN6’s first and only close approach to Earth, as per NASA’s predictions.

ソース：
– NASAのOSIRIS-RExミッション
– NASA の地球近傍天体研究センター (CNEOS)

