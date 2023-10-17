都市生活

第 XNUMX グループの宇宙飛行士: 宇宙探査の先駆者

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月17日、2023年
In October 1963, NASA announced the selection of its third group of astronauts. These 14 individuals were chosen from a pool of 720 military and civilian applicants, making it the most highly educated group of astronauts at that time. Their mission was to fly the two-seat Gemini spacecraft, which was designed to test techniques for the Apollo Moon landing program.

Tragically, four members of this group passed away before making their first spaceflight. However, the remaining 10 astronauts flew a total of 18 missions in the Gemini and Apollo programs. Seven of them traveled to the Moon, with four even getting the chance to walk on its surface. One astronaut also flew a long-duration mission aboard Skylab.

The selection process for this third group of astronauts was rigorous. Candidates had to be U.S. citizens with a degree in engineering or physical science, possess test pilot experience or 1,000 hours of flying jets, be 34 years old or younger, and be no taller than six feet. From the 720 applications received, the selection board chose 136 candidates for further screening, eventually narrowing it down to the top 14.

Upon being selected, the new astronauts underwent extensive training and familiarization with various aspects of the space program. They received technical assignments to gain expertise in specific areas, such as spacecraft design and control systems. Their coursework covered subjects like astronomy, aerodynamics, space medicine, and geology. They even underwent survival training in different environments, including jungles, deserts, and water.

The 14 astronauts came from diverse backgrounds, with seven from the U.S. Air Force, four from the U.S. Navy, one from the U.S. Marine Corps, and two civilians with military experience. Each astronaut had their own unique contributions to the program, such as Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin, who became the second person to walk on the Moon during the Apollo 11 mission.

The third group of astronauts played a crucial role in advancing space exploration. They paved the way for future missions and expanded our knowledge of the cosmos.

出典: NASA

