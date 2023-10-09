都市生活

NASA の精神ミッション: 金属が豊富な小惑星の探査

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月9日、2023年
NASA’s Psyche mission is set to explore a unique metallic asteroid located between Mars and Jupiter. The asteroid is believed to be made up of nickel-iron metal mixed with rock, potentially containing metal from the core of a planetesimal. This mission offers a rare opportunity to study the violent history of collisions and accretion that contributed to the formation of terrestrial planets like Earth.

The aim of the mission is to gain insights into the formation of rocky bodies in our solar system. Equipped with advanced instruments, the spacecraft will analyze the composition and history of the asteroid. This collaborative effort encourages public engagement through various activities and platforms.

The asteroid Psyche could provide valuable information about the origins of our solar system. Scientists hypothesize that it may be part of the metal-rich interior of a planetesimal that never fully formed. Through early collisions and the loss of its outer rocky shell, Psyche offers a unique window into the accumulation of matter and violent collisions that shaped planets.

Additionally, Psyche’s composition differs from other solar system objects like Mars and Venus, which are rich in iron oxides. This suggests that its formation history deviates from the conventional theories of planetary formation. By studying Psyche, scientists hope to learn more about the similarities and differences between the asteroid and the rocky planets.

To accomplish its objectives, the Psyche mission will utilize three science instruments and a gravity science investigation. The spacecraft’s magnetometer will search for evidence of an ancient magnetic field, indicating a potential core formation. The gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer will help determine the chemical elements present in the asteroid, providing insights into its formation process. The multispectral imager will provide information about the mineral composition of Psyche.

Overall, NASA’s Psyche mission promises to revolutionize our understanding of metal-rich asteroids and the formation of rocky planets. By studying this unique celestial body, scientists hope to unlock secrets about our solar system’s early history.

ソース：
– NASA (アメリカ航空宇宙局)
– JPL-Caltech/ASU (Jet Propulsion Laboratory-California Institute of Technology/Arizona State University)

