350 年前の定理を使用して光に関する新たな洞察を明らかにする

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月18日、2023年
Researchers at Stevens Institute of Technology have employed a 350-year-old theorem originally used to describe the behavior of physical objects like pendulums and planets to reveal new properties of light waves. By treating light’s intensity as equivalent to physical mass and mapping it onto a coordinate system where established mechanical equations could be applied, the researchers discovered a direct correlation between a light wave’s degree of non-quantum entanglement and its degree of polarization.

In the ongoing debate about whether light is a wave or a particle, or even both simultaneously at the quantum level, researchers at Stevens Institute of Technology have uncovered a connection between these two perspectives. By using a 350-year-old mechanical theorem, which was previously used to explain the movement of physical objects, the researchers were able to explain complex behaviors of light waves.

The research, led by Xiaofeng Qian, assistant professor of physics at Stevens, demonstrated that a light wave’s degree of non-quantum entanglement is directly related to its degree of polarization. As the level of one property rises, the other falls, allowing the level of entanglement to be inferred from the level of polarization and vice versa. This finding suggests that optical properties, such as amplitudes, phases, and correlations, can be deduced from simpler measurements of light intensity.

The team at Stevens Institute of Technology used a mechanical theorem developed by Christiaan Huygens in 1673 to describe how the energy required to rotate an object depends on its mass and axis of rotation. Although light waves do not have mass, the researchers interpreted their intensity as an equivalent to mass and then mapped these measurements onto a coordinate system that could be analyzed using Huygens’ mechanical theorem. By visualizing a light wave as part of a mechanical system, the researchers were able to uncover new connections between its properties, particularly the relationship between entanglement and polarization.

Understanding the relationship between these properties could have practical implications, as it allows for the deduction of subtle and hard-to-measure properties of optical and quantum systems from simpler measurements of light intensity. Additionally, this research suggests that mechanical systems could be used to simulate and gain a better understanding of the complex behaviors of quantum wave systems.

In conclusion, this study demonstrates how applying a 350-year-old mechanical theorem has provided new insights into light waves and their properties. By recognizing the underlying connections between apparently unrelated physical laws, this research has the potential to simplify our understanding of the world and advance our knowledge of quantum phenomena.

Reference: “Bridging coherence optics and classical mechanics: A generic light polarization-entanglement complementary relation” by Xiao-Feng Qian and Misagh Izadi, Physical Review Research, August 17, 2023.

