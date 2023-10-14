都市生活

木星が衝にある: 壮大な天体現象

10月14日、2023年
Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, will be in the sky all night on November 3, 2023, as Earth passes between the planet and the sun. This means that Jupiter will be visible in the eastern sky after sunset and in the west before sunrise.

During this time, Jupiter will be at opposition, which means that Earth is precisely between Jupiter and the sun. This configuration is called opposition because the sun and Jupiter are 180° apart in the sky, appearing in opposite directions. Unlike some celestial events, viewing Jupiter at the opposition time is not necessary, as the planet is always spectacularly bright.

With the help of a telescope, observers can catch a glimpse of at least four of Jupiter’s largest moons and clouds that are whipped parallel to the equator by the planet’s rapid rotation. One can also witness the Great Red Spot, a long-lived atmospheric disturbance, passing across Jupiter’s visible face. During the night, the largest moons can be observed performing a slow dance around the planet.

In addition to Jupiter, there are other celestial events happening in the sky. Venus, the morning star, will be visible in the east-southeast before sunrise. It will be seen with Zavijava, also known as Beta Virginis, in the constellation Virgo. The gibbous moon will be high in the southwest, near the Gemini Twins, before sunrise. Saturn, the Ringed Wonder, will be over 30° up in the south-southeast after sundown.

ソース：
– 米国海軍天文台の MICA コンピューター プログラム

