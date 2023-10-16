都市生活

リン・マクアットとデミス・ハサビスが2023年ガードナー国家プログラム講演を行う

The Gairdner Foundation is known for its recognition of significant research contributions in the field of disease treatment and alleviation. As part of the 2023 Gairdner National Program Lecture, McGill Research + Innovation will host Lynne E. Maquat and Demis Hassabis, both recipients of the prestigious Canada Gairdner International Award.

Demis Hassabis, the co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind, has gained renown for his expertise in artificial intelligence (AI). He has been recognized for his contribution to the development of AlphaFold, an AI-based solution to the long-standing challenge of protein structure prediction. AlphaFold has provided the scientific community with the most accurate and comprehensive view of the human proteome’s structure, offering immense potential for advancements in biological and medical research.

Hassabis not only focuses on AI advancements but also emphasizes the importance of ethical considerations in the field. With a vision to create artificial general intelligence, he leads efforts to develop machines that can learn, think, and solve complex problems. At the same time, he advocates for responsible AI research, highlighting the need to address the long-term societal implications of powerful technologies.

Lynne Maquat, an expert in the molecular basis of human diseases, including mRNA decay mechanisms, will also deliver a lecture at the event. Her research focuses on developing therapeutics for diseases associated with hyperactivated nonsense-mediated mRNA decay, such as fragile X syndrome. Maquat’s groundbreaking discovery of nonsense-mediated mRNA decay earned her the Canada Gairdner International Award in 2015. Her lecture will delve into this area of expertise, exploring the role of nonsense-mediated mRNA decay in human health and disease.

The lectures and a Q&A session will be held at the Jeanne Timmins Amphitheatre in The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital) on October 23, 2023, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be a reception following the event. Registering in advance for the event is recommended.

