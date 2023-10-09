都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

古代の木の年輪が14,300年前の巨大な太陽嵐を明らかにする

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月9日、2023年
古代の木の年輪が14,300年前の巨大な太陽嵐を明らかにする

A groundbreaking discovery by an international team of scientists has revealed a colossal spike in radiocarbon levels approximately 14,300 years ago, shedding light on the biggest solar storm ever identified. The research, detailed in the publication “Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A: Mathematical Physical and Engineering Sciences,” involved measuring radiocarbon levels in ancient tree rings found in the French Alps.

By examining individual tree rings, researchers were able to identify a remarkable radiocarbon spike dating back 14,300 years. The spike, caused by an immense solar storm that discharged a significant amount of energetic particles into Earth’s atmosphere, was compared with beryllium measurements obtained from Greenland ice cores.

The study identified this newly discovered solar storm as the largest of its kind, surpassing previously identified events by twice their size. These solar storms, known as Miyake Events, have occurred nine times over the last 15,000 years but have never been directly observed.

The findings of this research have raised concerns about the potential catastrophic impact of similar solar storms on our modern technological society. Edouard Bard, lead author of the study, highlighted the connection between extreme solar events and radiocarbon production, emphasizing the devastating consequences these storms could have on modern infrastructure such as telecommunications, satellite systems, and electricity grids.

Tim Heaton, professor of Applied Statistics at the University of Leeds, underlined the potential for permanent damage to transformers in electricity grids, navigation and communication satellites, and increased radiation risks to astronauts during super storms.

Understanding and predicting extreme solar events is crucial for safeguarding Earth’s communication and energy infrastructure. Despite advances in solar observation, there is still much to learn about the behavior of the sun, the causes of these storms, and their predictability.

The discovery of well-preserved trees facilitated by dendrochronology not only provides insights into past environmental changes but also offers an uncharted timeline of solar activity. It underscores the urgency of comprehending the risks posed by extreme solar storms to modern society and highlights the need for further research in this field.

ソース：
– Phys.org
– “Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A: Mathematical Physical and Engineering Sciences”

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

オンライン プライバシーにおける Cookie の重要性を理解する

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

高リスク地域における環境センサーの脆弱性

10月11日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

NASAのプシュケ宇宙船の打ち上げが悪天候のため遅れる可能性がある

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

オンライン プライバシーにおける Cookie の重要性を理解する

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

高リスク地域における環境センサーの脆弱性

10月11日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASAのプシュケ宇宙船の打ち上げが悪天候のため遅れる可能性がある

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

NASA、地球近傍小惑星2023 TF4を発見

10月11日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント