都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

新しい分析により、古代と現代の鳥の羽のタンパク質組成が類似していることが判明

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

27月2023日、XNUMX年
新しい分析により、古代と現代の鳥の羽のタンパク質組成が類似していることが判明

A recent study conducted by paleontologists has found that feathers from modern-day birds share more similarities with dinosaur feathers than previously believed. The research, published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, utilized X-ray and infrared light analyses to examine feathers from ancient animals.

The study included feathers from a 125 million-year-old nonavian dinosaur called Sinornithosaurus, an early bird known as Confuciusornis, and an unspecified species that lived in what is now Wyoming 50 million years ago. The researchers discovered traces of corneous beta-proteins (CBPs) in these ancient feathers, which are proteins essential for flight feather strengthening.

Interestingly, the international team of researchers also detected a similar chemical structure in feathers from modern birds, such as zebra finches. This finding challenges the previous assumption that ancient feathers were predominantly composed of alpha proteins. Instead, the study suggests that these ancient feathers were primarily made up of CBPs, which transformed into alpha proteins during fossilization.

The discovery has significant implications for our understanding of feather evolution over millions of years. Prior to this study, it was believed that the protein composition of ancient feathers was distinct from that of modern feathers. The new findings indicate that the basic building blocks required for powered flight were present at least 125 million years ago.

This study highlights that proteins can be preserved in the fossil record for extended periods, expanding our understanding of ancient organisms. It also offers valuable insights into the chemical makeup of feathers and their evolution throughout history. By pushing the timeline for the presence of these proteins further back, this research provides a fresh perspective on the origins and development of feathers in birds and their dinosaur ancestors.

ソース：
– Nature Ecology and Evolution, September 2021

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

チャンドラヤーン3号モジュールの科学機器が将来の系外惑星研究に十分なデータを送信

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

チャンドラヤーン-3: ヴィクラム・ランダーとプラギャン・ローバーの希望は薄れる

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

JWSTの観測は、太陽系外惑星TRAPPIST-1bの測定を妨害する恒星の汚染を示唆している

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

チャンドラヤーン3号モジュールの科学機器が将来の系外惑星研究に十分なデータを送信

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

チャンドラヤーン-3: ヴィクラム・ランダーとプラギャン・ローバーの希望は薄れる

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

JWSTの観測は、太陽系外惑星TRAPPIST-1bの測定を妨害する恒星の汚染を示唆している

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

さらなる危機一髪: 小惑星 2023 SW6 が地球に接近

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント