科学者たちが火星で巨大なダストデビルを観察

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月2日、2023年
Scientists have recently made an incredible discovery on Mars with the help of Nasa’s Perseverance rover. They have spotted a massive whirlwind measuring about two kilometers (1.2 miles) in height, known as a dust devil, moving across the Martian landscape.

The dust devil was observed in footage captured by the rover on 30 August as it traversed Thorofare Ridge. The lower portion of the whirlwind could be seen moving from east to west at a speed of approximately 12 miles per hour. Mission researchers analyzed the imagery data and determined that the dust devil was located about four kilometers (2.5 miles) away from the rover’s position.

Based on their calculations, scientists estimated the width of the dust devil to be around 60 meters (200 feet). Although only the bottom 118 meters (387 feet) of the swirling vortex were visible in the camera frame, they were able to estimate its full height.

Dust devils are whirlwinds comprised of dust and air that occur on both Earth and Mars. They are created by the heating of the surface, which results in the upward movement of air. On Mars, these atmospheric phenomena are commonly observed and can reach impressive heights.

This discovery is significant for scientists studying the Martian environment, as it provides valuable insights into the atmospheric dynamics of the planet. By studying these dust devils, researchers can better understand the processes at play and gain a deeper understanding of Mars’ climate and weather patterns.

Overall, this observation serves as a reminder of the incredible scientific discoveries being made on Mars and highlights the importance of continued exploration of our neighboring planet.

ソース：
– Nasa’s Perseverance Rover
– Martian Atmospheric Dynamics Studies

