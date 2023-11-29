宇宙空間での発見: AstroSat が 600 個のガンマ線バーストを検出

AstroSat, the first Indian satellite dedicated to the study of astronomy, has been making incredible discoveries since its commissioning in 2015. Most notably, it has detected over 600 gamma-ray bursts, shedding light on the dramatic events that occur in the vastness of space.

Gamma-ray bursts, often referred to as mini big bangs, are the most energetic explosions in the universe. In just a matter of seconds, these bursts release more energy than the Sun emits throughout its entire lifetime. Previously, it was believed that short and long gamma-ray bursts had different origins. However, a recent study overturned this belief when a nearby, long-duration gamma-ray burst provided new insights into the mysteries of the cosmos.

Astrophysicists had long held the view that long gamma-ray bursts resulted solely from the collapse of massive stars. However, the aforementioned study revealed that neutron star mergers, where two neutron stars combine, can also give rise to long gamma-ray bursts. These mergers generate an intense emission of gravitational waves, along with electromagnetic waves that span the entire spectrum.

One such remarkable event occurred on October 9, 2022. A powerful pulse of gamma-ray radiation swept through the solar system, triggering detectors on multiple orbiting satellites and spacecraft. This cosmic explosion, named GRB 221009A, stands as the brightest gamma-ray burst ever recorded, captivating astronomers worldwide.

AstroSat, despite having a design life of five years, has remained in good health and continues to contribute to our understanding of the universe. Its recent milestone of detecting the 600th gamma-ray burst is a testament to the exceptional performance of the Cadmium Zinc Telluride Imager (CZTI), one of the instruments onboard AstroSat.

As we eagerly await the launch of its successor, AstroSat-2, we can celebrate the significant strides made in unraveling the mysteries of outer space. The discoveries made by AstroSat and the constant advancements in our understanding of gamma-ray bursts bring us one step closer to comprehending the vast, breathtaking universe that surrounds us.

Q&A

1. What is AstroSat?

AstroSat is the first-ever fully dedicated Indian satellite for the study of astronomy.

2. What are gamma-ray bursts?

Gamma-ray bursts are powerful explosions of energy that release more energy in seconds than the Sun emits in its entire lifetime. They are considered the most energetic events in the universe.

3. How many gamma-ray bursts has AstroSat detected?

AstroSat has detected over 600 gamma-ray bursts since its commissioning in 2015.

4. Can long gamma-ray bursts come from sources other than collapsing stars?

Yes, recent studies have shown that neutron star mergers can also produce long gamma-ray bursts, challenging the previous belief that they solely resulted from the collapse of massive stars.

