Supervolcanoes: What Makes Them Super and Why the Term Can Be Misleading

In the world of volcanoes, there are few that hold the title of “supervolcano.” But what exactly makes these volcanoes so super, and is the label always accurate? The answer depends on who you ask.

A supervolcano is defined as a volcano that has experienced at least one supereruption, which means it has ejected over 1,000 cubic kilometers of volcanic material. These eruptions, which rank an 8 on the Volcano Explosivity Index (VEI), are over 1,000 times larger than the 1980 explosion of Mount St. Helens.

Supereruptions are so massive that the Earth’s crust above the magma chamber collapses, creating a caldera. Yellowstone National Park is home to one of these supervolcanoes, with two supereruptions occurring millions of years ago. The largest eruption, known as the Huckleberry Ridge Tuff eruption, released 2,450 cubic kilometers of volcanic debris.

However, the term “supervolcano” can be misleading. Yellowstone, for example, has experienced numerous smaller eruptions since its supereruptions, leading to confusion about its classification. In fact, many volcanoes referred to as supervolcanoes have never produced a supereruption.

There are currently nine active volcanoes worldwide that fulfill the criteria for a supervolcano. Other than Yellowstone, these include Long Valley in California, Valles in New Mexico, Toba in Indonesia, Taupō in New Zealand, Atitlán in Guatemala, and Aira, Kikai, and Aso in Japan.

Some scientists prefer using the term “caldera systems” to describe these volcanoes, emphasizing the collapse of the surface into partially emptied magma chambers. The distinction between supervolcanoes and other caldera-forming volcanoes lies in their ability to expand their magma reservoirs rather than frequently erupting.

Research suggests that supereruptions at Yellowstone involved multiple explosive events, with eruptions occurring weeks or even years apart. The formation of large magma chambers is still not fully understood, but one theory proposes that the mixture of different magma compositions leads to the formation of these complex reservoirs.

While the term “supervolcano” can be misused or misleading, it seems to have established itself in popular culture. Rather than dismiss it entirely, it is crucial to understand its correct usage and continue studying these remarkable geological features.