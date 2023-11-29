New Research: Understanding the Relationship Between Landscapes and Biodiversity

Researchers have long been fascinated by the interconnectedness of Earth’s physical features and the diverse range of organisms that inhabit it. In a recent study published in Nature, scientists propose a groundbreaking theory that links the evolution of biodiversity to sediment “pulses” driven by past landscapes.

The history of this concept can be traced back to the early 19th century, when German polymath Alexander von Humboldt first explored the idea that landscapes shape the trajectory of life on our planet. While our understanding of biodiversity evolution has advanced significantly since then, many aspects still remain mysterious. For instance, we have yet to uncover why there is a 100-million-year gap between the explosion of marine life and the development of plants on land.

To shed light on these questions, researchers conducted extensive computer simulations based on reconstructions of past climate and tectonics. These simulations, equivalent to ten years of computational time, allowed scientists to observe the evolution of landscapes over 540 million years and compare it with reconstructions of marine and continental biodiversity.

Remarkably, the study revealed a positive correlation between sediment carried by rivers into the oceans and the diversification of marine life. Rivers not only transport sediment but also vital nutrients, such as carbon, nitrogen, and phosphorus, which are essential for the biological cycles that support all living organisms. Variations in river nutrient delivery on geological timescales were found to be closely related to the diversification of marine life.

Additionally, the researchers discovered a fascinating connection between episodes of mass extinctions in the oceans and significant decreases in sedimentary flow. This suggests that a lack of nutrients can destabilize biodiversity and leave it susceptible to catastrophic events, such as asteroid impacts or volcanic eruptions.

The study also highlighted the impact of landscapes on plant diversity. By analyzing sediment cover and landscape ruggedness on continents, researchers identified a strong correlation between these factors and the diversification of plant species over the past 400 million years. As Earth’s surface gradually became covered with nutrient-rich soil deposited by rivers, plants were able to develop and diversify, leading to the emergence of flowering plants approximately 100 million years ago.

These findings emphasize the significant role of landscape dynamics in shaping the diversity of life on our planet. Earth’s landscapes directly influence the maximum number of species that can be supported in both land and marine ecosystems. This research contributes to our understanding of how Earth’s living skin has evolved over time and provides valuable insights into the factors that drive biodiversity on our planet.

よくある質問

Q: What is the main finding of the research?

A: The main finding of the research is the strong correlation between sediment “pulses” driven by landscapes and the evolution and diversification of biodiversity, both in marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

Q: How were the simulations conducted?

A: The simulations were conducted using reconstructions of past climate and tectonics, allowing researchers to observe the evolution of landscapes over 540 million years and compare it with reconstructions of marine and continental biodiversity.

Q: What is the significance of nutrient delivery by rivers?

A: Nutrient delivery by rivers, including carbon, nitrogen, and phosphorus, plays a vital role in the biological cycles that support all living things. Variations in river nutrient delivery on geological timescales were found to be closely related to the diversification of marine life.

Q: How do landscapes impact plant diversity?

A: Landscapes influence plant diversity by providing sediment cover and landscape ruggedness, which directly affect a continent’s capacity to support diverse plant species. As Earth’s surface became covered with nutrient-rich soil deposited by rivers, plants were able to develop and diversify, leading to the emergence of flowering plants.

Q: What does this research tell us about the relationship between landscapes and biodiversity?

A: This research highlights the significant role of landscape dynamics in shaping the diversity of life on our planet. Earth’s landscapes determine the maximum number of different species that can be supported at any given moment, emphasizing the interconnectedness of Earth’s physical features and the ecosystems they sustain.