העיר ניו יורק מיישמת עמלה עבור המבורגרים בשעות הלילה המאוחרות ב-Uber Eats

Starting this week, residents of New York City will have to pay a little extra for their late-night burger cravings through Uber Eats. The popular food delivery service is introducing a $2 fee in response to the city’s new minimum wage requirements for delivery workers. The move comes after an unsuccessful legal attempt by Uber and other app delivery services to challenge the law.

New York City became the first in the country to establish a minimum pay rate for app-based restaurant food delivery workers in July. Previously, these workers were considered independent contractors and were not covered by labor safeguards, including minimum wage. According to a report by the NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, before the minimum wage was implemented, delivery app workers in the city were earning $11.12 per hour with tips after expenses.

Uber, Grubhub, and DoorDash filed a lawsuit against the city to block the new pay requirements, arguing that it would increase the cost of orders for consumers. However, their legal challenge was rejected by Judge Nicholas Moyne of New York State Supreme Court and upheld by an appeals court.

While Uber’s delivery service reported a profit margin of 18.2% in the third quarter, other app-delivery services like DoorDash experienced a net loss of $75 million. The financial results of these delivery platforms vary widely.

In addition to the new delivery fee, Uber Eats customers in New York City can now only tip after the order is delivered. The guaranteed minimum wage is enforced, and delivery workers who are paid less will receive the difference each Thursday.

Although this new fee might disappoint some late-night eaters, it is a step towards fair compensation for delivery workers. The minimum pay rate ensures that these workers are not struggling to make ends meet while serving the city’s hungry residents.