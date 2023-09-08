חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

חֲדָשׁוֹת

חסוך בבקר האלחוטי של Xbox Series X/S עם ערכת סוללות נטענת

Byמאמפו ברשיה

ספטמבר 8, 2023
חסוך בבקר האלחוטי של Xbox Series X/S עם ערכת סוללות נטענת

If you’re tired of constantly changing batteries while gaming, Argos has a deal for you. The Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller with a rechargeable battery pack is currently on sale for £59.99, saving you £15 off the usual asking price of £74.99. This controller features a rechargeable battery pack that offers up to 30 hours of playtime per charge and can be recharged while you play.

In addition to the convenience of a rechargeable battery, this special edition Xbox Remix controller is also environmentally friendly. It is made from post-consumer recycled resins, including materials like CDs, plastic water jugs, and car headlight covers. Microsoft has also incorporated mechanically recycled parts from old Xbox One generation controllers without sacrificing durability or performance.

The design of the Xbox Remix controller is inspired by the Pacific Northwest forest, with colors that reflect the natural beauty of Microsoft’s home state of Washington. While it does come at a slightly higher price than the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, this deal eliminates that difference, allowing you to get the Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller with Rechargeable Battery Pack for a reduced price of £59.99.

מקורות:
– Trusted Reviews: [link goes here]
– Argos: [link goes here]

By מאמפו ברשיה

שליחה קשורה

חֲדָשׁוֹת

הנדסה גיאוגרפית לבדה אינה מספיקה כדי להציל את אנטארקטיקה, כך מציעים דגמים חדשים

ספטמבר 10, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
חֲדָשׁוֹת

אייפון 14 זמין במחיר מוזל במבצע בוננזה נייד של Flipkart

ספטמבר 10, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
חֲדָשׁוֹת

FSP מציגה ספקי כוח עם מחבר הכוח החדש 12V-2×6 PCIe

ספטמבר 10, 2023 גבריאל בוטה

פספסת

חֲדָשׁוֹת

הנדסה גיאוגרפית לבדה אינה מספיקה כדי להציל את אנטארקטיקה, כך מציעים דגמים חדשים

ספטמבר 10, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

אפל מפרסמת עדכון דחוף לאייפון כדי לטפל בפרצת אבטחה

ספטמבר 10, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
חֲדָשׁוֹת

אייפון 14 זמין במחיר מוזל במבצע בוננזה נייד של Flipkart

ספטמבר 10, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
חֲדָשׁוֹת

FSP מציגה ספקי כוח עם מחבר הכוח החדש 12V-2×6 PCIe

ספטמבר 10, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0