כלבי גן החיות של מילווקי נפרדים לשלום בזמן שהתערוכה עוברת מיקום עקב אילוצים פיננסיים

The Milwaukee County Zoo bid farewell to its beloved seals over the weekend, marking the end of their 33-year tenure at the zoo. The decision to relocate the seals was announced by Ocean Connections, Inc., the manager of the seal and sea lion programs, due to financial difficulties faced by the zoo.

In September, Laura Pedriani, the director of marketing and communications at the Milwaukee County Zoo, cited “difficult financial decisions” as the reason behind the move. The exhibit, which had been in operation for decades, required extensive renovations to remain operational. Unfortunately, the zoo did not have the necessary funds for these renovations, leading to the decision to relocate the seals.

The seals will now be housed at Ocean Connections sister facilities in Hershey, Pennsylvania and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This relocation will ensure the continued care and well-being of the seals who have captivated visitors at the Milwaukee County Zoo for years.

It is important to note that the Harbor seal habitat, which is not managed by Ocean Connections, will still remain open throughout the year. Visitors will still have the opportunity to see these fascinating creatures and learn about their habitat and behaviors.

The decision to relocate the seals highlights the financial challenges faced by zoos and wildlife organizations. As these facilities strive to provide the best care for their animals, difficult decisions regarding funding and operational costs sometimes have to be made. However, thanks to the efforts of Ocean Connections, the seals will continue to have a safe and comfortable home where they can thrive and delight visitors.