חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

חֲדָשׁוֹת

מדוע מותגי צמיגים צריכים לפשט את הטווחים שלהם

Byגבריאל בוטה

ספטמבר 8, 2023
Many people find the process of buying mountain bike tyres to be confusing and overwhelming. The product names are often unclear and unhelpful, and there are numerous options for carcass and compound types, making it difficult to choose the right tyre for specific riding conditions. In light of these issues, it’s worth considering who is really at fault here.

One argument is that tyre brands need to make their naming conventions simpler and more unified. This would help consumers understand and compare different models more easily. Currently, it often feels like you need a degree in MTB rubber to navigate the market and make an informed decision.

Tyre tread patterns are another source of confusion. Different riding disciplines require different types of tread patterns. For example, an XC racer riding in deep mud has different needs compared to a downhill rider. This variety makes it challenging for tyre brands to create a one-size-fits-all solution.

Additionally, tread patterns need to come in different compounds to meet the demands of specific trail conditions. An aggressive tyre is useless if its compound feels like plastic rather than soft rubber. However, ultra-soft tyres wear out quickly in dry conditions. Tyre brands need to offer a range of compounds to cater to various needs, including grip, rolling speed, and wear life.

In summary, the complexity of buying mountain bike tyres is due to a combination of factors. While riders have diverse needs based on their specific disciplines and trail conditions, tyre brands could simplify their ranges and naming conventions to make the decision-making process easier for consumers.

