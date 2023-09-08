חיי עיר

הכירו את Trace + Erase: מילוי הקמטים ללא מחטים מאת Serious Skincare

Byרוברט אנדרו

ספטמבר 8, 2023
הכירו את Trace + Erase: מילוי הקמטים ללא מחטים מאת Serious Skincare

Renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Pinsky and Serious Skincare founder Jennifer Flavin-Stallone have joined forces to create Trace + Erase, an innovative alternative to injectable fillers. This needle-free product is designed to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and plump the skin for a more youthful aesthetic.

With Dr. Pinsky’s expertise and experience in the field of injectable dermal fillers, he was motivated to find a way to utilize the skin-plumping material found in these treatments and transform it into a topical, non-invasive solution. The result is Trace + Erase, a product that has garnered remarkable results and positive feedback.

According to Flavin-Stallone, Trace + Erase has been effective in filling in her nose-to-mouth folds, crow’s feet, and other wrinkles that have started to form. It is an at-home, topical treatment that requires no needles and no downtime. Customers who have tried Trace + Erase are delighted with the results, noting that it has softened deep wrinkles, added plumpness to the skin, and improved their overall complexion.

Trace + Erase utilizes DermaTriPlex technology, a patented delivery treatment that smooths, plumps, and revitalizes the skin. It also provides a boost of moisture for a radiant complexion. Dr. Pinsky emphasizes that the delivery platform of Trace + Erase is unique and specialized, making it a patented product.

If you’re considering a wrinkle-filling treatment, Trace + Erase offers a convenient and effective alternative to surgery. Dr. Pinsky emphasizes that this innovative product allows him to deliver gorgeous results and confidence directly to the consumer’s home.

Experience the benefits of Trace + Erase by purchasing the needle-free wrinkle filler from Serious Skincare and enjoy a more youthful appearance without the need for invasive treatments.

מקורות:
– Us Weekly

– Us Weekly

