חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

חֲדָשׁוֹת

Riot Games מעדכן את Valorant Competitive Mode Map Rotation לספטמבר 2023

Byמאמפו ברשיה

ספטמבר 7, 2023
Riot Games has made some changes to the map rotation in its first-person hero shooter, Valorant. In an effort to offer variety and maintain mastery, Riot has decided to operate with a total of seven maps in the game. The decision came after collaborating with the in-house esports team, surveying players, and consulting professional organizations.

With the addition of the latest map, Sunset, Riot Games has swapped out two older maps, Fracture and Pearl, to make room for the new Los Angeles-based map. The competitive and unrated queues in Valorant have been working with seven maps, and this rotation ensures that players have a diverse selection to choose from.

The current map rotation for September 2023 in Valorant’s competitive mode includes Ascent, Bind, Breeze, Haven, Lotus, Split, and the recently added Sunset. These maps offer different gameplay experiences, encouraging players to explore new angles, lineups, and strategies.

Sunset is Valorant’s tenth map and features two sites and three lanes, making it one of the more traditional maps in the game. It also introduces a unique element: a mechanical door between B Market and Mid Courtyard, which can be accessed by flipping a switch on the Market side. While closed, the door is impenetrable, but players can damage and eventually destroy it, permanently opening it for the remainder of the round.

Riot Games aims to strike a balance between variety and familiarity in the map rotation, ensuring that players can continue honing their skills while also enjoying fresh challenges. Valorant continues to evolve, and players can look forward to future updates and additions to the game.

הגדרות:
– Valorant: Riot Games’ first-person hero shooter game.
– Map rotation: The selection and order of maps available for gameplay in a given period.
– Competitive mode: A game mode in which players face off against each other in a more structured and regulated environment, typically for ranking or tournament purposes.

מקורות:
– Riot Games (no URL provided)

