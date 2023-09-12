חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

חֲדָשׁוֹת

סוכנות החלל האירופית חושפת תמונות סופיות של הירידה הלוהטת של חלליות עם פרופיל רוח

Byויקי סטברופולו

ספטמבר 12, 2023
סוכנות החלל האירופית חושפת תמונות סופיות של הירידה הלוהטת של חלליות עם פרופיל רוח

The European Space Agency (ESA) has unveiled the last images of its pioneering spacecraft, Aeolus, as it descends into the Earth’s atmosphere. Aeolus, named after the Greek god of winds, marked the first satellite dedicated to tracking terrestrial winds for climate studies and meteorology.

The ESA released an animation composed of the final eight radar images captured by Aeolus. The visuals demonstrate how the spacecraft started tumbling as it interacted with the Earth’s atmosphere at nearly orbital speed. These images serve as a farewell to the mission and its enduring legacy.

Before its descent, Aeolus executed an assisted reentry by progressively lowering its orbit using its remaining fuel and subsequently turning off its instruments. This remarkable feat made it the first spacecraft to attempt such a maneuver. The spacecraft’s final orders were given on August 28, after which the Fraunhofer Institute in Germany utilized its TIRA radar antenna to track Aeolus for approximately four minutes, producing the colors indicating radar signal intensity.

Following the reentry, around 80% of Aeolus burned up upon its descent, leaving only 20% of the satellite intact as it ventured over Antarctica. The reentry operation aimed to test new methods to reduce the risks associated with debris reaching Earth. It successfully diminished the low risk and decreased the uncontrolled time in orbit, lowering the potential for collisions with other satellites.

The knowledge gained from this reentry will aid in formulating end-of-life plans for future missions. Aeolus exemplifies the importance of sustainable spaceflight and responsible operations, with the ESA extending its guidance for as long as possible during the mission.

מקור: סוכנות החלל האירופית (ESA)

By ויקי סטברופולו

שליחה קשורה

חֲדָשׁוֹת

סקירת Wordle: ניתוח פאזל Wordle 819

ספטמבר 16, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
חֲדָשׁוֹת

חיידקים עתיקים שהתיישבו לראשונה בארץ לפני למעלה מ-407 מיליון שנים

ספטמבר 16, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
חֲדָשׁוֹת

השוואה בין Sonos Beam (Gen 2) ו-Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

ספטמבר 16, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו

פספסת

מדע

משקפי סקיי הקרובים שכדאי להיזהר מהם בספטמבר

ספטמבר 18, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

האבל לוכד גלקסיות מתנגשות בארפ 107

ספטמבר 18, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א מגלה סימני חיים אפשריים על כוכב רחוק

ספטמבר 18, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

הטלסקופ רחב השדה של סין מצלם תמונה מדהימה של גלקסיית אנדרומדה

ספטמבר 18, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0