הוריקן מוכיח כי ניתן לסחוב מיקרופלסטיק לאטמוספירה ולהפיץ אותו באוויר

A recent study conducted by researchers from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada, has revealed the astonishing finding that microplastics can be whipped up into the atmosphere during hurricanes and transported long distances by air. The research team, led by Anna Ryan, set up a large glass cylinder near Saint Michaels, a rural community in Newfoundland, during Hurricane Larry in 2021. They collected air samples before, during, and after the storm and found that the concentration of microplastics was highest during the hurricane, with more than 100,000 particles per square kilometer per day.

This discovery challenges the commonly held belief that the ocean is the ultimate sink for microplastics. Microplastic pollution has been detected in various environments worldwide, posing risks to human and animal health as well as overall ecosystem health. The particles collected during the study were so small that they cannot be seen with the naked eye, making them easily ingested or inhaled.

Hurricane Larry provided a unique opportunity for the researchers to study the atmospheric transport of microplastics, as the storm followed a trajectory over the ocean, passing through areas where high concentrations of plastics are trapped in surface waters. Notably, the hurricane did not pass over any major urban areas, which are typically considered significant sources of airborne microplastics.

This study, published in the journal Nature, is one of the few of its kind worldwide. Comparatively, previous studies of atmospheric microplastics during typhoons and monsoon rains found much lower levels than observed during Hurricane Larry. The research underscores the presence of microplastics in all environmental compartments on Earth and highlights the importance of understanding their distribution and impacts.

Another ongoing study by a Dalhousie PhD student, Justine Ammendolia, is investigating how microplastics in the atmosphere were affected during post-tropical storm Fiona in an urban setting. Ammendolia’s preliminary findings are both exciting and disturbing, uncovering traces of 14 different types of microplastics. Both Ryan and Ammendolia emphasize the urgency of reducing single-use plastics to mitigate their environmental impact.

Research like this is vital as it provides crucial data that can inform policy changes and efforts to combat plastic pollution. Understanding the extent of the problem at a smaller level is crucial to implementing effective strategies on a larger scale.