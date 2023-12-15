אוניברסיטת מיסריקורדיה מציעה חבל הצלה לסטודנטים בקולג' של סנט רוז

Summary: Misericordia University in Pennsylvania has stepped in to support students affected by the closure of the College of Saint Rose. The president of Misericordia, Dan Myers, has extended a warm invitation to these students, stating that they would find a welcoming and supportive community on his campus. This comes after the announcement that the College of Saint Rose will permanently close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

Misericordia University, a small Catholic university located just north of Wilkes-Barre, expressed its willingness to take in students from the College of Saint Rose. With nearly 2,600 Saint Rose students uncertain about their academic future, finding alternative schools and transferring credits have become their top priority.

Albany Mayor, Kathy Sheehan, has also expressed her support for the affected students. She highlighted the importance of working closely with the College of Saint Rose leaders to ensure a smooth transition. The college is required by middle state regulations to have a plan for a teach-out and determine the fate of their programs and campus.

President Dan Myers of Misericordia University assured the students that they would receive a warm welcome at his institution. He encouraged former Saint Rose students to mention that they were recommended by him when contacting Misericordia’s transfer coordinator.

This collaborative effort between Misericordia University and the College of Saint Rose demonstrates a commitment to supporting higher education during challenging times. By providing a lifeline to students who are facing uncertainty, Misericordia University aims to ease the transition and help these students continue their educational journey in a supportive and inclusive environment.