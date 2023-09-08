חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

חֲדָשׁוֹת

Oppo משיקה סמארטפון חדש Oppo A38 בהודו

Byגבריאל בוטה

ספטמבר 8, 2023
Oppo משיקה סמארטפון חדש Oppo A38 בהודו

Oppo has recently launched a new smartphone, Oppo A38, in the Indian market. This phone is a part of the company’s budget series and comes with features like a large 6.56-inch screen, dual rear cameras, and a powerful battery. The device was previously launched in the UAE and is now available for pre-order in India.

The Oppo A38 is available in two color variants, Glowing Black and Glowing Gold. It comes with a single configuration of 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs. 12,999. Customers can currently pre-order the handset, and it will go on sale on September 13 on Flipkart and Oppo’s official website.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A38 features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 720 Nits peak brightness. The smartphone supports dual SIM cards and runs on Android 13-based Color OS 13.1. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a dual rear camera setup, with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, the company has provided a 5MP selfie camera. To power the device, it is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging.

In terms of security, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also offers facial recognition. It includes USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth, and other connectivity features.

Overall, the Oppo A38 offers a good set of features at a budget-friendly price, making it a competitive option in the Indian smartphone market.

מקור: [שם מקור]

By גבריאל בוטה

שליחה קשורה

חֲדָשׁוֹת

Duolingo תשיק שיעורי מוזיקה באפליקציית הנייד שלה

ספטמבר 10, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
חֲדָשׁוֹת

האבולוציה של טלקומוניקציה: כיצד רשתות הדור הבא העולמיות מעצבות את התעשייה

ספטמבר 10, 2023
חֲדָשׁוֹת

מתעופה וחלל לטלקומוניקציה: העולם המתרחב של יישומי ג'ירוסקופ סיבים אופטיים

ספטמבר 10, 2023

פספסת

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

בנק YES משתלב עם UPI, ומקרב את המטבע הדיגיטלי של הבנק המרכזי לאימוץ המיינסטרים

ספטמבר 10, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

אדידס משיקה תוכנית מגורים לאמנים דיגיטליים ב-Web3

ספטמבר 10, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

שרה לגיל השלישי במרכז הקשישים של האריסון פארק

ספטמבר 10, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

Tudor Pelagos FXD Alinghi Red Bull Racing Edition: שעון ספורטיבי עם סגנון מלוטש

ספטמבר 10, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0