השביט ניסימורה שהתגלה לאחרונה כובש אסטרוצלמים ברחבי העולם

Astrophotographers from around the globe have been capturing stunning images of Comet Nishimura as it travels through our solar system. Discovered in August 2023 by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura, this comet has been a source of excitement for both professionals and enthusiasts.

In an age where most comets are discovered using automated telescopes, the fact that Nishimura found this comet with an off-the-shelf camera is truly impressive. For the past few weeks, astrophotographers have been diligently following the progress of Comet Nishimura and documenting its journey.

As the comet approaches its closest point to Earth on September 12, and its closest approach to the sun (perihelion) on September 17, the next few weeks provide a promising opportunity for stargazers to spot Comet Nishimura. To catch a glimpse of this cosmic spectacle, look towards the eastern sky during predawn hours. Stargazing apps can help locate the comet, while binoculars or telescopes will provide a better view.

Experts recommend using high-powered optics to see the comet’s tail clearly. Through binoculars or small-to-medium-sized telescopes, observers can expect to see a fuzzy, greenish orb. However, with more advanced equipment, the details of the tail become more visible.

Astrophotographers have already captured breathtaking images of Comet Nishimura. Michael Jäger from Austria documented a disconnection event of the comet’s tail caused by an outburst of solar wind. Nick Bull, known as Stonehenge Dronescapes, photographed the comet beautifully above the iconic stone monument. Amateur astronomer Stuart Atkinson captured images clearly showing the distinct fork in the comet’s tail.

For those who want to embark on their own comet-hunting journey or simply observe Comet Nishimura while it is still visible, various resources are available. Guides on the best binoculars and telescopes can help with selecting appropriate equipment. Additionally, there are resources available for those interested in photographing comets and the night sky, including recommendations for cameras and lenses.

As Comet Nishimura continues its celestial journey, astrophotographers and stargazers alike eagerly await the chance to witness its beauty and capture stunning images of this extraordinary cosmic event.

