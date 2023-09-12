חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

חֲדָשׁוֹת

כוכב השביט נישימורה שהתגלה לאחרונה עושה טיסה קרובה של כדור הארץ

Byגבריאל בוטה

ספטמבר 12, 2023
כוכב השביט נישימורה שהתגלה לאחרונה עושה טיסה קרובה של כדור הארץ

A newly discovered comet named Nishimura (C/2023 P1) is set to make its closest flyby of Earth, passing at a distance of approximately 125 million kilometers. The comet was first spotted by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura on August 12 using his telescope in Kakegawa City, Japan. Unlike some previous comets, Comet Nishimura has been visible in the pre-dawn sky rather than at night, making it an early-morning observation.

Although it was initially difficult to spot, some early risers have managed to capture images of Comet Nishimura using telescopes. The comet’s brightness is rated at around 4.0 on the magnitude scale, which means it can be seen with the naked eye, even in urban areas. However, due to its proximity to the sun, the comet is challenging to observe, especially from lower latitudes like Canada.

As the days progress, Comet Nishimura will transition from being visible in the early morning to the early evening. It will appear low on the horizon just after sunset. It is recommended to visit TheSkyLive.com to determine the best viewing times for your location.

The comet’s path will take it through the constellations of Leo and Virgo. On Sunday, it will make its closest approach to the sun at a distance of approximately 34 million kilometers, within the orbit of Mercury. The future of the comet is uncertain, as it could either survive for another orbit in approximately 400 years or potentially break apart.

Amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura has previously discovered two other comets, highlighting the invaluable contributions made by amateur astronomers in the field. Additionally, there is speculation that this comet may be responsible for the creation of a lesser-known meteor shower called the Sigma Hybrids, which is expected to occur from November 22 to January 4, peaking on December 7.

Comet Nishimura offers an exciting opportunity for skywatchers to observe a newly discovered celestial object, albeit with some challenges involved. While it may not be as visually spectacular as previous comets, it provides an opportunity to witness the beauty of our universe and appreciate the contributions made by amateur astronomers in expanding our understanding.

מקורות:
– [מקור 1]
– [מקור 2]
– [מקור 3]

By גבריאל בוטה

שליחה קשורה

חֲדָשׁוֹת

סקירת Wordle: ניתוח פאזל Wordle 819

ספטמבר 16, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
חֲדָשׁוֹת

חיידקים עתיקים שהתיישבו לראשונה בארץ לפני למעלה מ-407 מיליון שנים

ספטמבר 16, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
חֲדָשׁוֹת

השוואה בין Sonos Beam (Gen 2) ו-Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

ספטמבר 16, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו

פספסת

מדע

משקפי סקיי הקרובים שכדאי להיזהר מהם בספטמבר

ספטמבר 18, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

האבל לוכד גלקסיות מתנגשות בארפ 107

ספטמבר 18, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א מגלה סימני חיים אפשריים על כוכב רחוק

ספטמבר 18, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

הטלסקופ רחב השדה של סין מצלם תמונה מדהימה של גלקסיית אנדרומדה

ספטמבר 18, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0