חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

חֲדָשׁוֹת

תמונה דלפה של Ermac ב-Mortal Kombat 1 מעוררת דיון על עיצוב דמויות

Byמאמפו ברשיה

ספטמבר 12, 2023
תמונה דלפה של Ermac ב-Mortal Kombat 1 מעוררת דיון על עיצוב דמויות

A leaked image of Ermac in the upcoming game Mortal Kombat 1 has caused a stir among fans, with some questioning the character design choices. While many eagerly await the release of the final trailer, fans have noticed a trend of characters in the game featuring open-toed shoes or bare feet. Baraka, Katana, Li Mei, and Nitara have all been seen with their toes exposed.

The leaked image of Ermac showcases the telekinetic fighter in his full form, revealing more of his appearance than previously shown. While fans generally approved of his outfit, some expressed concern about his wrinkled, mummy-like skin. There is hope that alternate outfits or gear will be available to cover him up.

One recurring question among fans is why so many characters in Mortal Kombat 1 have their toes exposed. Some commenters on social media have jokingly suggested that someone at NetherRealm may have a foot fetish. Others wonder if there is a deeper meaning behind the apparent foot fetish, such as commentary on Liu Kang’s fascination with martial arts.

It is worth noting that Street Fighter 6 also faced criticism for its portrayal of feet, leading some to speculate that it may be a broader trend within fighting games. As fans anxiously await the release of Mortal Kombat 1, it remains to be seen whether there will be any changes to the character designs or if the foot fetish speculation will be addressed.

מקורות:
– Brianna Reeves. “Mortal Kombat 1: Leaked Image Shows Ermac’s Full Form.” Dexerto. (2023-09-11).

By מאמפו ברשיה

שליחה קשורה

חֲדָשׁוֹת

סקירת Wordle: ניתוח פאזל Wordle 819

ספטמבר 16, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
חֲדָשׁוֹת

חיידקים עתיקים שהתיישבו לראשונה בארץ לפני למעלה מ-407 מיליון שנים

ספטמבר 16, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
חֲדָשׁוֹת

השוואה בין Sonos Beam (Gen 2) ו-Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

ספטמבר 16, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו

פספסת

מדע

משקפי סקיי הקרובים שכדאי להיזהר מהם בספטמבר

ספטמבר 18, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

האבל לוכד גלקסיות מתנגשות בארפ 107

ספטמבר 18, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א מגלה סימני חיים אפשריים על כוכב רחוק

ספטמבר 18, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

הטלסקופ רחב השדה של סין מצלם תמונה מדהימה של גלקסיית אנדרומדה

ספטמבר 18, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0