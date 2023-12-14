נמשך החיפוש אחר חייל שקפץ מגשר טלמדג'

Summary: The Savannah Police Department is still searching for a soldier from the 3rd Infantry Division who jumped from the Talmadge Bridge into the Savannah River. The soldier’s administrative status has been listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN). The search was temporarily discontinued but has resumed, with no discoveries made so far.

The search for a soldier from the 3rd Infantry Division who jumped from the Talmadge Bridge into the Savannah River continues. The soldier, whose administrative status has been classified as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN), remains unaccounted for. Efforts by the Savannah Police Department to locate the soldier have so far yielded no results.

Authorities had shut down the Talmadge Bridge in both directions as the Hostage Negotiation Team tried to establish communication with the man. Unfortunately, their efforts were in vain, and the man ultimately leaped from the bridge, sparking a search and rescue mission.

Despite search efforts conducted overnight, no progress was made in locating the soldier. The Savannah Police Department has since resumed the search with assistance from the Savannah Fire crews. However, as of now, no discoveries have been made.

To aid in the search operation, the Chatham County Marine Patrol has also been involved, actively scouring the Savannah River until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Fox28 will continue to provide updated information as it becomes available.

If you or someone you know is dealing with thoughts of self-harm, please dial 988 to speak with someone at the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.