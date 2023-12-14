Columbus Zoo Celebrates Rare Birth of Endangered Orangutan

The Columbus Zoo in Ohio is celebrating the arrival of a baby female Bornean orangutan, marking the first birth of this critically endangered species at the zoo in over six decades. The baby orangutan was born to seventeen-year-old Khali on November 28th. Despite being a first-time mother, Khali has shown great care and attentiveness towards her baby, spending time grooming and snuggling her. The zoo reported that the baby appears to be healthy and strong.

In preparation for the birth, Khali was temporarily separated from the other orangutans. However, introductions between the baby’s father, thirty-year-old Sulango, and a forty-nine-year-old female, Dumplin, are now taking place. According to the zoo, the initial introduction between the orangutans went well. Sulango has been described as a protective yet gentle and patient father. Both Sulango and Dumplin show interest in the baby while also respecting Khali’s space.

Orangutans are listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species. The pairing of Khali and Sulango was recommended by the Species Survival Plan, an initiative aimed at maintaining genetic diversity among endangered species.

In order to allow the orangutan family to bond, the indoor viewing habitat for the orangutans in the zoo’s Australia and the Islands region is temporarily closed to visitors. This closure ensures a calm and peaceful environment for the growing orangutan family.

The birth of this baby orangutan is not only a cause for celebration at the Columbus Zoo but also offers hope for the conservation of this critically endangered species. The zoo’s successful breeding efforts are contributing to the preservation of orangutan populations and raising awareness about their plight in the wild.