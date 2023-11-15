התחלות חדשות ב-Humble Games: A Restructure עם התמקדות במפתחי אינדי

Humble Bundle-owned indie games publisher, Humble Games, recently underwent a restructuring process that led to a number of staff layoffs. While the exact number of job losses remains undisclosed, the company has expressed its commitment to continue working closely with developers despite the changes.

The decision to restructure came as Humble Games experienced trends that required a strategic realignment to ensure long-term success. This move is not unique to the company, as various businesses across different industries have had to adapt to navigate the challenges of the past year.

In a statement, Humble Games acknowledged the difficulties faced by the impacted team members and emphasized their valuable contributions. The company also expressed its unwavering dedication to collaborating with talented indie developers in the future, sharing their unique experiences with players worldwide.

Humble Games is known for publishing a diverse range of titles across PC, console, and mobile platforms. Some notable projects include Supra Games’ immersive Supraland, Curious Panda Games’ tactical RPG The Iron Oath, and the highly anticipated Lost Skies developed by Bossa Studios. The publisher has also partnered with mobile studios for successful releases such as Mega Crit Games’ critically acclaimed Slay the Spire, HopFrog’s Forager, and Alt Shift’s atmospheric Crying Suns.

While the industry has recently seen various layoffs, including those at Amazon’s games division, Ubisoft, and Hyper Hippo, Humble Games’ restructuring represents an opportunity for a fresh start. By focusing on cultivating partnerships with talented indie developers, the company looks forward to a future filled with innovative and captivating gaming experiences.

