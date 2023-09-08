חיי עיר

ערכת העתק של Xbox 360 של Mega מחזירה אותך לימי התהילה

Byויקי סטברופולו

ספטמבר 8, 2023
ערכת העתק של Xbox 360 של Mega מחזירה אותך לימי התהילה

Mega has unveiled a build-it-yourself Xbox 360 replica kit that aims to capture the nostalgia of Microsoft’s best console. The kit includes 1,342 pieces that assemble into a 3:4 scale replica of the white Xbox 360 console. It also features a white wireless controller and a replica copy of the iconic Halo 3 game.

While not a functioning console, Mega has included some impressive details in the kit. The replica boasts working lights and a faux removable hard drive, reminiscent of the days when Microsoft charged $100 for a mere 20 GB of storage. Additionally, a disc drive adds to the authenticity of the replica. Interestingly, Mega claims that inserting the included Halo 3 disc will “activate the motherboard,” although the specifics of this feature remain unclear.

Mega has designed this kit for ages 18 and up, offering a rewarding and challenging building experience. The Xbox 360 replica kit is currently available for pre-order through Target, priced at $149.99. It is set to launch on October 8th, providing fans of the Xbox 360 with a trip down memory lane.

Overall, Mega’s Xbox 360 replica kit is a fun project for those who hold a special affinity for Microsoft’s iconic console. With its attention to detail and nostalgic appeal, it promises to recreate the magic of the Halo 3 launch day and the joy of playing on the original Xbox 360.

