חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

חֲדָשׁוֹת

האקרים צפון קוריאנים מכוונים לחוקרי אבטחה עם ניצול אפס יום

Byויקי סטברופולו

ספטמבר 7, 2023
האקרים צפון קוריאנים מכוונים לחוקרי אבטחה עם ניצול אפס יום

Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) has revealed that North Korean state hackers are once again launching attacks on security researchers. These attacks involve the use of at least one zero-day exploit in a widely used software, although the specific details have not been disclosed. The targeted researchers are involved in vulnerability research and development, making them valuable targets for state-sponsored attacks.

The attackers are using social media platforms such as Twitter and Mastodon to establish contact with the security researchers. They then try to convince them to switch to encrypted messaging platforms like Signal, Wire, or WhatsApp. Once communication is established on these secure channels, the attackers send malicious files that exploit the zero-day vulnerability.

The payload deployed on the researchers’ systems checks if it is running in a virtual machine and collects information, including screenshots, which is then sent to the attackers’ command and control servers. The attackers also utilize the GetSymbol tool, originally intended for reverse engineers, to download and execute code.

It is recommended that individuals who have downloaded or run the GetSymbol tool take precautions to ensure their systems are in a known clean state and may require a reinstall of the operating system.

This campaign is similar to a previous one identified in January 2021, which also targeted security researchers using social media platforms. In that case, the attackers infected researchers’ fully patched Windows 10 systems with backdoors and info-stealing malware.

The primary objective of these attacks appears to be the acquisition of undisclosed security vulnerabilities and exploits. By targeting specific researchers, the hackers aim to gain access to valuable information that could be used for further malicious activities.

It is important for security researchers and individuals in the cybersecurity community to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from such targeted attacks.

מקורות:
– Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG)
- מיקרוסופט

By ויקי סטברופולו

שליחה קשורה

חֲדָשׁוֹת

כיצד פחי אשפה חכמים מגדירים מחדש את ניהול הפסולת העירונית

ספטמבר 10, 2023
חֲדָשׁוֹת

Duolingo תשיק שיעורי מוזיקה באפליקציית הנייד שלה

ספטמבר 10, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
חֲדָשׁוֹת

האבולוציה של טלקומוניקציה: כיצד רשתות הדור הבא העולמיות מעצבות את התעשייה

ספטמבר 10, 2023

פספסת

חֲדָשׁוֹת

כיצד פחי אשפה חכמים מגדירים מחדש את ניהול הפסולת העירונית

ספטמבר 10, 2023 תגובות 0
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

משחקי הגמר הגדולים של סדרת אליפות האוקיינוס ​​השקט (PCS) של League of Legends מגבירה את שוק הספורט

ספטמבר 10, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

בנק YES משתלב עם UPI, ומקרב את המטבע הדיגיטלי של הבנק המרכזי לאימוץ המיינסטרים

ספטמבר 10, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

אדידס משיקה תוכנית מגורים לאמנים דיגיטליים ב-Web3

ספטמבר 10, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0