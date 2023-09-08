חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

חֲדָשׁוֹת

הסטארט-אפ הגרמני finanz-markt.com משיק את אפליקציית הפיננסים "PortfolioPeak" בשוק האמריקאי

Byגבריאל בוטה

ספטמבר 8, 2023
הסטארט-אפ הגרמני finanz-markt.com משיק את אפליקציית הפיננסים "PortfolioPeak" בשוק האמריקאי

German startup, finanz-markt.com, has made its debut in the US market with the release of its innovative finance application, “PortfolioPeak”. Designed for both Android and Apple devices, the app aims to provide users with the tools and insights they need to navigate the financial landscape effectively.

“The US financial market is dynamic and diverse. Our goal is to offer an intuitive and comprehensive tool that connects real-time financial news with personal investment tracking. We believe our app delivers a distinct advantage to American investors,” said Tobias Baumann, Public Relations Director of finanz-markt.com.

The key features of the application include portfolio tracking, allowing users to monitor their investments and stay informed about their financial choices. The custom watchlist feature allows users to monitor specific assets, stocks, or commodities of their choice, while the community feature promotes user engagement, discussions, and the sharing of insights within the investment community.

The app also integrates real-time financial news from the finanz-markt.com website, providing users with the latest updates on market developments. It is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, making financial information and tools accessible to a broad audience.

Finanz-markt.com is renowned for its excellence in financial reporting and tools in Germany and is now expanding globally. As they broaden their international presence, they aim to offer the same level of trust and expertise to a worldwide audience.

For more information about finanz-markt.com and the PortfolioPeak app, visit finanz-markt.com.

מקור:
– finanz-markt.com, September 7, 2023

By גבריאל בוטה

שליחה קשורה

חֲדָשׁוֹת

תיירים נופשים מבלי לדעת על שרידי "יבשת אבודה"

ספטמבר 10, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
חֲדָשׁוֹת

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter לוכד תמונה של Chandrayaan-3 Lander על הקוטב הדרומי של הירח

ספטמבר 10, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
חֲדָשׁוֹת

כיצד פחי אשפה חכמים מגדירים מחדש את ניהול הפסולת העירונית

ספטמבר 10, 2023

פספסת

מדע

לוויין הדגמה פורץ דרך ADRAS-J נחשף כדי לטפל במשבר פסולת חלל

ספטמבר 10, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
חֲדָשׁוֹת

תיירים נופשים מבלי לדעת על שרידי "יבשת אבודה"

ספטמבר 10, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
חֲדָשׁוֹת

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter לוכד תמונה של Chandrayaan-3 Lander על הקוטב הדרומי של הירח

ספטמבר 10, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
חֲדָשׁוֹת

כיצד פחי אשפה חכמים מגדירים מחדש את ניהול הפסולת העירונית

ספטמבר 10, 2023 תגובות 0