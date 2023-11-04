Ferrari Prioritizes Safety and Performance at Brazilian Grand Prix

Ferrari, seeking to avoid a repeat of their disqualification at the United States Grand Prix, has made adjustments to their SF-23s for the Brazilian Grand Prix. The team has raised the ride height of their cars in an effort to meet the required 9mm skid measurement and ensure compliance with regulations.

After the skid of Charles Leclerc’s car fell short of the required measurement in the US Grand Prix, Ferrari has taken a cautious approach ahead of the Brazilian race. Mercedes faced a similar fate when Lewis Hamilton was also disqualified for the same infringement. Both teams attributed the issue to the bumpy Circuit of the Americas and the limited practice time during the Sprint format.

Ferrari’s sporting director, Diego Ioverno, admitted that the team was caught off guard in Austin but has since analyzed the situation and identified areas for improvement. Ioverno emphasized the team’s commitment to learning from past mistakes and moving forward.

While prioritizing safety, Ferrari understands that there may be a trade-off with performance. By opting for a slightly higher ride height, the team aims to strike a balance that minimizes the risk of disqualification without compromising their competitive edge.

In Friday’s qualifying session at Interlagos, the adjustments seemed to have paid off for Ferrari. Charles Leclerc secured second place on the grid, while Carlos Sainz achieved a respectable seventh place. However, adverse weather conditions abruptly halted the session, leaving the team eager to prove their performance on race day.

Ferrari’s proactive approach to safety demonstrates their commitment to adhering to regulations while striving to remain competitive. As the final Sprint of the season approaches, all eyes will be on the team to see if their adjustments yield the desired results.

