In Malaysia, the adoption rate of 5G technology is currently at a low 4.2%, despite the network coverage reaching 68.8%. This disparity has caught the attention of Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who has expressed his concern over the slow progress. In an effort to address this issue, the Malaysian ministry plans to expand 5G coverage to 80% in populated areas by the end of the year.

During a visit to Samsung’s headquarters in South Korea, Fahmi Fadzil raised the issue of Malaysia’s low 5G adoption rate. The high cost of 5G devices has been identified as one of the primary reasons for this slow uptake. In response, the ministry aims to work closely with telecommunication companies and Samsung to provide more affordable 5G devices to the people of Malaysia.

To encourage adoption, the Malaysian ministry recently launched the 5G Rahmah package, offering 5G devices at a lower price. The package includes a Samsung A14 5G or an Honor 90 Lite 5G smartphone, together with a 60GB data plan priced at RM60 per month. This initiative aims to make 5G technology more accessible to a larger audience.

Furthermore, partnerships between telecommunications companies and technology firms have been highlighted as a way to improve the adoption rate of 5G. One such partnership is the MoU signed between CelcomDigi and Virnect, a South Korean tech company that specializes in designing and building XR (extended reality) platforms for various industries. By leveraging these partnerships, the implementation of 5G technology can bring about a transformation in educational methods, particularly in healthcare, oil and gas engineering, robotics, and cybersecurity.

In addition to addressing the issue of affordability, the Malaysian ministry is also taking steps to address reports of telcos imposing extra charges for 5G subscriptions. By working closely with mobile network operators (MNOs), the government aims to ensure that the transition to 5G technology is seamless and affordable for all Malaysians.

Overall, Malaysia’s government is actively taking initiatives to increase the adoption rate of 5G technology in the country. With plans for expanded coverage and affordable devices, as well as partnerships with industry players, Malaysia is committed to harnessing the benefits of 5G technology for the betterment of its people and the nation as a whole.

