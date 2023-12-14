מחסור באמבולנסים מסכן חיים במחוז דוהרטי

A severe shortage of ambulances in Dougherty County has reached a critical point, putting lives at risk. The county’s EMS Director, Sam Allen, has expressed serious concern over the state of the ambulance fleet, with seven out of 14 ambulances in regular rotation and the remaining backups in need of repairs or replacements. Many of these vehicles have high mileage, ranging from 160,000 to 200,000 miles.

Last week, the dire consequences of the ambulance shortage were evident when one of the ambulances broke down while transporting a shooting victim to the hospital. The patient had to be transferred to another nearby ambulance, causing a potentially life-threatening delay. Allen emphasized that this incident demonstrates the urgent need for additional ambulances in the county.

The problem extends beyond Dougherty County, with ambulance services in Georgia and nationwide facing similar challenges. Manufacturers are struggling to produce enough specialty vehicles for ambulances, exacerbating the issue. Despite the county’s efforts to purchase new ambulances, supply chain issues have delayed the delivery. The Commission has approved the purchase of four trucks, but they won’t be available until May. This means that Dougherty County will remain in a critical state with ambulances for another six months.

Allen emphasized that the county cannot afford to be caught without enough ambulances. As the existing fleet ages and accumulates more mileage, the risk of mechanical breakdowns increases, potentially jeopardizing emergency response times and patient care.

It is alarming that the county has not received a new ambulance since 2021, highlighting the urgent need for immediate action. The lives of Dougherty County residents are at stake, and it is crucial for the government to address this shortage as a matter of utmost priority.