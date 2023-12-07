סכר יורק בנחל קודורוס ייהרס לצורך הפחתת שיטפונות ובניית כביש ירוק

The Bascule Gate Dam on Codorus Creek in York, Pennsylvania is set to be demolished in a collaborative effort by the York County Economic Alliance and the city of York. The demolition, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, aims to address multiple issues including flood reduction, improvement of water quality, and enhancement of public safety. Additionally, the removal of the dam will clear the path for the construction of the Codorus Greenway, a project aimed at providing recreational opportunities and environmental benefits to the community.

Initially built in 1983, the dam was designed to create a water pool for recreational activities such as canoeing and kayaking. Equipped with a gate that could be lowered during flooding, the dam provided some level of flood control. However, since 2016, the gate has been stuck in a raised position, leading to the accumulation of debris and exacerbating flooding risks.

As a result, the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) notified the City of York in March 2018 that the Bascule Gate Dam failed to meet flood control requirements. The city was consequently mandated to remove the dam due to safety concerns and noncompliance with regulations. The York City council has allocated $500,000 from federal ARPA funds towards the demolition project, with an additional $50,000 being contributed by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

The demolition work, scheduled to commence on December 5th, will follow a two-phase plan. The first phase involves the demolition of the building housing the dam gate mechanism, as well as the construction of a bypass channel to lower the water level behind the dam. The second phase will see the complete removal of the dam and dam foundation, followed by the restoration of the site. The exact timeframe for the project’s completion will depend on weather conditions.

During the demolition process, public access to the site will be restricted and safety signage will be prominently displayed. Interested parties are encouraged to stay updated with the WGAL for the latest developments on this significant demolition project that aims to reduce flooding, enhance water quality, and pave the way for community-focused initiatives like the Codorus Greenway.