חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

חֲדָשׁוֹת

Cyberthreat Actors Exploit Google Looker Studio for Phishing Attacks

Byמאמפו ברשיה

ספטמבר 11, 2023
Cyberthreat Actors Exploit Google Looker Studio for Phishing Attacks

Cyberthreat actors have found a way to abuse Google’s Looker Studio data-visualization tool to carry out phishing attacks. Researchers from Check Point discovered a business email compromise (BEC) campaign that utilizes Looker Studio to create cryptocurrency-themed pages to trick users into providing their credentials. The attackers send emails that appear to come from Google, containing links to fake reports on cryptocurrency investing. If users click on the link, they are directed to a Google Looker page hosting a slideshow that urges them to log in to their account to claim more Bitcoin. However, this login page is designed to steal their credentials.

Check Point researchers observed more than a hundred attacks utilizing this method and have informed Google about the campaign. The attackers are able to bypass email security scans by leveraging Google’s authority and using various techniques. For example, they manipulate the sender IP address to fool Sender Policy Framework (SPF) controls and pass DKIM authentication checks by verifying the email’s legitimate domain. Furthermore, the association of the emails with the google.com domain allows them to pass checks by Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC).

Experts have criticized SPF, DKIM, and DMARC for being susceptible to sophisticated email attack vectors, as they can only protect against the threats they were designed for. To defend against BEC attacks like this, organizations are advised to adopt AI-powered security technology that can proactively identify phishing indicators. Additionally, a comprehensive security solution with document and file scanning capabilities should be implemented, along with a robust URL protection system that conducts thorough scans and emulates webpages for enhanced security.

מקורות:
– Check Point (researchers at Check Point)
– SPF (Sender Policy Framework)
– DKIM (DomainKeys Identified Mail)
– DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance)

By מאמפו ברשיה

שליחה קשורה

חֲדָשׁוֹת

סקירת Wordle: ניתוח פאזל Wordle 819

ספטמבר 16, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
חֲדָשׁוֹת

חיידקים עתיקים שהתיישבו לראשונה בארץ לפני למעלה מ-407 מיליון שנים

ספטמבר 16, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
חֲדָשׁוֹת

השוואה בין Sonos Beam (Gen 2) ו-Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

ספטמבר 16, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו

פספסת

מדע

האווירה של צדק מוארת עם הבזק בהיר: מה זה אומר?

ספטמבר 18, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

הבאת אסטרונומיה לקהילות הכפריות של קניה

ספטמבר 18, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

LionGlass: הזכוכית המהפכנית והידידותית לסביבה

ספטמבר 18, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

קובצי Cookie ומדיניות פרטיות: הבן כיצד הנתונים שלך מעובדים

ספטמבר 18, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0