During NASA’s recent flyby of the asteroid Dinkinesh in the main asteroid belt, scientists were surprised to discover that the asteroid has a small moon orbiting it. The Lucy spacecraft captured an image of the asteroid and its minuscule companion when it was approximately 270 miles away.

Analysis of the data and images transmitted back to Earth confirmed that Dinkinesh measures only about half a mile in width, while its moon is a mere one-tenth of that size. This revelation adds to the growing understanding of the diverse properties and formations within the asteroid belt.

The Lucy mission, launched in 2021, serves as a rehearsal for studying the larger and more enigmatic asteroids located near Jupiter. It aims to reach the first of these asteroids, known as the Trojan asteroids, by 2027 and conduct extensive exploration for at least six years. The original target list of seven asteroids has now expanded to 11 as a result of updated scientific objectives.

The name “Dinkinesh,” which means “you are marvelous” in the Amharic language of Ethiopia, was chosen for the asteroid. This name also honors the famous 3.2 million-year-old human ancestor skeleton discovered in Ethiopia in the 1970s and known as Lucy. The spacecraft shares the same name as a tribute to this groundbreaking archaeological find.

The discovery of a moon around Dinkinesh highlights the intricate nature of asteroids and their potential for surprising discoveries. This finding paves the way for further investigations into the formation and evolution of these celestial bodies. Scientists anticipate that the data gathered from the Lucy mission will provide valuable insights into the history and composition of the asteroids in the main asteroid belt and beyond.

