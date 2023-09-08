חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

שמועות נינטנדו ישיר: האם F-Zero יכול לחזור?

Byויקי סטברופולו

ספטמבר 8, 2023
שמועות נינטנדו ישיר: האם F-Zero יכול לחזור?

There are rumors circulating that an upcoming Nintendo Direct may feature news on the return of a classic Nintendo series: F-Zero. These rumors have been sparked by a tweet from Twitter user Pyoro, who has a history of leaking Nintendo information accurately in the past. Pyoro hinted at F-Zero news by referencing a certain MATLAB function.

For those unfamiliar, MATLAB is a programming and numeric computing platform used by engineers and scientists. One of its functions, called ‘fzero’, is now at the center of speculation. Fans on Resetera are suggesting that Pyoro’s tweet is alluding to the possibility of a new F-Zero game being announced.

Although Nintendo has not made any official announcements regarding a Nintendo Direct, it is worth noting that the company typically holds a Direct live stream in September. Many fans are hopeful that an official confirmation will be made soon.

The F-Zero series has been dormant for 19 years, with the last installment, F-Zero Climax, releasing for the Game Boy Advance. However, in 2021, Takaya Imamura, the artist behind the series, expressed his belief that F-Zero is not dead but rather difficult to revive. He even suggested that Nintendo should consider outsourcing the development of a new F-Zero title to a third-party studio.

Interestingly, Toshihiro Nagoshi, creator of the Yakuza franchise and producer of F-Zero GX, also expressed his willingness to work on the Nintendo series again if given the opportunity.

As of now, these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt until official confirmation from Nintendo. Nonetheless, fans of F-Zero remain hopeful for the return of this beloved futuristic racing franchise.

מקורות:
- כרוניקה של משחקי וידאו
– MathWorks (developer of MATLAB)

By ויקי סטברופולו

שליחה קשורה

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

משחקי הגמר הגדולים של סדרת אליפות האוקיינוס ​​השקט (PCS) של League of Legends מגבירה את שוק הספורט

ספטמבר 10, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

בנק YES משתלב עם UPI, ומקרב את המטבע הדיגיטלי של הבנק המרכזי לאימוץ המיינסטרים

ספטמבר 10, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

אדידס משיקה תוכנית מגורים לאמנים דיגיטליים ב-Web3

ספטמבר 10, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו

פספסת

חֲדָשׁוֹת

תפקידו של שער אינטרנט מאובטח בשמירה על תעבורת אינטרנט

ספטמבר 10, 2023 תגובות 0
חֲדָשׁוֹת

אסטרונומים מגלים צמדי חורים שחורים סופר מסיביים בגלקסיות המוארות ביותר

ספטמבר 10, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
חֲדָשׁוֹת

HyperX משיקה אוזניות גיימינג אלחוטיות חדשות של Cloud III

ספטמבר 10, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
חֲדָשׁוֹת

מעבדי אותות דיגיטליים: שיפור איכות השמע והווידאו במכשירים מודרניים

ספטמבר 10, 2023 תגובות 0