טכנולוגיית AESOP ובריאות SOAP משתפות פעולה כדי ליצור פרופילי מטופל מדויקים

Taiwanese medical AI startup AESOP Technology has partnered with conversational and generative AI platform SOAP Health to develop a new platform called Precision Patient Profiles. This collaboration merges the technologies of both organizations to offer physicians a more comprehensive view of patient information.

Precision Patient Profiles will combine AESOP’s machine learning and AI-enabled data analysis tool, DxPrime, with SOAP’s medical AI assistant focused on patient intake. By blending emergency medical record system data with patient-reported data, the platform aims to help providers obtain a better overview of their patients. This, in turn, is expected to improve the diagnosis process, revenue, and workflow efficiency.

Jeremiah Scholl, the co-founder and chief product officer of AESOP Technology, expressed excitement about the joint venture, stating, “Our shared mission is to harness the power of AI to improve patient outcomes and clinical efficiency, and this partnership is a giant leap toward fulfilling that commitment.”

Atlas Health and Myndshft Team Up to Automate Prior Authorization Processes

Value-based care company Myndshft and philanthropic aid-automation company Atlas Health have joined forces in an effort to assist patients from marginalized communities in accessing care providers. The partnership will combine their respective prior authorization and patient assistance automation solutions.

The collaboration aims to address administrative barriers within health systems and enhance workflows. By utilizing Myndshft’s state-of-the-art prior authorization technology alongside Atlas Health’s philanthropic aid platform, access and affordability solutions for patients on high-cost drugs can be automated from end to end.

Ethan Davidoff, CEO of Atlas Health, highlighted the vision behind the partnership, stating, “Our goal at Atlas Health has always been to get affordable healthcare to as many patients as quickly as possible. With Myndshft’s best-in-class prior authorization technology combined with our philanthropic aid platform, we’ll be able to automate access and affordability solutions for patients on high-cost drugs, end-to-end.”

ProgenyHealth and Community Health Choice Collaborate to Expand Women’s Health Services

Pennsylvania-based tech-enabled women’s healthcare startup ProgenyHealth has partnered with Texas-based nonprofit managed care organization Community Health Choice to expand women’s health services in Houston. This collaboration aims to support maternity and NICU Care Management as well as payment assurance and validation services.

ProgenyHealth will provide support for maternity case management, NICU utilization and case management, and payment assurance and validation services. These services will be integrated into the insurance plan provider’s Medicaid-focused Texas STAR program, which covers low-income families and children. Additionally, the collaboration will involve the Texas CHIP Perinate Unborn program, which offers perinatal coverage for unborn children of pregnant women ineligible for Medicaid.

Lisa Wright, CEO of Community Health Choice, emphasized the positive impact of the partnership, stating, “Healthier communities are stronger communities, and our new strategic partnership with ProgenyHealth is having a significant impact on thousands of our plan members and fellow residents.”

הגדרות:

- AI: בינה מלאכותית, הדמיית בינה אנושית במכונות.

– Machine learning: A subset of AI that enables systems to learn and improve from experience without being explicitly programmed.

– Prior authorization: A process where healthcare providers must obtain approval from an insurer before certain medications, treatments, or procedures are eligible for coverage.

– Medicaid: A healthcare program in the United States that provides medical coverage to low-income individuals and families.

– NICU: Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, a specialized unit that provides intensive medical care for newborns.

– Perinatal: Referring to the time immediately before and after birth.

מקורות:

– AESOP Technology

– SOAP Health

– Myndshft

– Atlas Health

– ProgenyHealth

– Community Health Choice