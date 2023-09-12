חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מערכת ביו-אלקטרונית לבישה לריפוי פצעים

Researchers have developed a wearable bioelectronic system for delivering therapeutic agents targeted at wound healing. The system consists of a 3D printed polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) device integrated with a printed circuit board (PCB) and capillary tubes filled with hydrogels. The PCB has different designs, including one that is wired and two that are battery-powered with and without inbuilt memory. The PDMS device acts as a bridge between the wound site and electrical components, allowing for the delivery of ions and charged biomolecules.

Tests conducted on murine models showed promising results. Wounds treated with the bioelectronic system showed a 36% improvement in the M1/M2 ratio compared to control wounds, indicating enhanced wound repair. The battery-powered system also demonstrated the ability to continuously deliver charged biomolecules for up to seven hours, showing potential for long-term therapeutic administration.

The modular design of the system allows for easy customization and scalability, making it adaptable for various therapeutic applications. The PDMS device and PCB can be interchanged with different components, and the manufacturing process is repeatable and scalable. This wearable bioelectronic system has the potential to be part of a closed-loop wearable medicine delivery platform.

The study findings highlight the effectiveness and biocompatibility of the bioelectronic system in promoting wound healing. The platform’s ability to provide controlled delivery of therapeutic agents directly to the wound site could revolutionize the field of wound care. Further research and development are needed to optimize the system and explore its potential applications in clinical settings.

(Source: Scientific Reports)

