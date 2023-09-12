חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

טריילר ההשקה של Mortal Kombat 1 חושף את משחקיות רייקו ושאנג טסונג

Byויקי סטברופולו

ספטמבר 12, 2023
טריילר ההשקה של Mortal Kombat 1 חושף את משחקיות רייקו ושאנג טסונג

The latest Mortal Kombat 1 launch trailer not only gives fans a sneak peek at the gameplay for the characters Reiko and Shang Tsung, but also unveils their gruesome fatalities. The trailer showcases story elements involving the rebirth of Shang Tsung in the universe created by Fire God Liu Kang. Shang Tsung’s famous shapeshifting abilities are on full display, allowing him to morph into his opponents and copy their moves.

Shang Tsung’s fatality is particularly horrifying, as he opens a wound in his opponent’s chest and pours a foul concoction into it, unleashing a demonic horror that delivers a savage bite. This fatality has already earned the nickname of the “alien fatality” among fans.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of gameplay for Reiko, General Shao’s second-in-command. Reiko’s brutal Krushing Blow involves throwing a spear into his opponent’s chest, breaking it in two, and then impaling their skull with the remaining piece.

In addition to the gameplay footage, developer NetherRealm has also revealed a set of accessibility options for Mortal Kombat 1. These options feature audio descriptions and cues for on-screen action that play contextually during gameplay, making the game more inclusive for players with different abilities.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on September 14 for those with early access from the Premium Edition, and on September 19 for everyone else. Shang Tsung is a pre-order bonus, continuing the tradition of offering exclusive characters as incentives for pre-orders.

For more information about Mortal Kombat 1, fans can explore the recent announcement of Nitara joining the roster, voiced by actress Megan Fox. Additionally, there is an interview with development chief Ed Boon from gamescom, and a live-action trailer featuring Dave Bautista, paying homage to the iconic Mortal Monday TV commercial.

מקורות:
– IGN.com

By ויקי סטברופולו

שליחה קשורה

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

יפן תפתח מנוע רקטות מבוסס מתאן לקראת השקת 2030

ספטמבר 16, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

מכירת Discover Samsung: קבל את Samsung SmartThings Station תמורת $1 בלבד!

ספטמבר 16, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

אומנות הניקוי: לשחרר את העודף

ספטמבר 16, 2023 גבריאל בוטה

פספסת

מדע

משקפי סקיי הקרובים שכדאי להיזהר מהם בספטמבר

ספטמבר 18, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

האבל לוכד גלקסיות מתנגשות בארפ 107

ספטמבר 18, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א מגלה סימני חיים אפשריים על כוכב רחוק

ספטמבר 18, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

הטלסקופ רחב השדה של סין מצלם תמונה מדהימה של גלקסיית אנדרומדה

ספטמבר 18, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0