חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

פרידה נעימה מלו רביטו, עוזר עורך ספורט מוערך ומחדש דיגיטלי ב-The Inquirer

Byמאמפו ברשיה

ספטמבר 12, 2023
פרידה נעימה מלו רביטו, עוזר עורך ספורט מוערך ומחדש דיגיטלי ב-The Inquirer

Lou Rabito, a cherished member of The Inquirer family, sadly passed away on September 7th at the age of 61 from metastatic cancer of the appendix. Over his 33 years at The Inquirer, Rabito held various roles, including assistant sports editor, reporter, suburban news editor, and digital producer. He made significant contributions to the publication, playing a pivotal role in transforming it from a print-only newspaper to a successful digital-first platform.

One of Rabito’s major accomplishments was creating the Rally high school sports section in 2009. He oversaw a team of writers, freelance reporters, photographers, and videographers, covering over 100 high schools in Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. Known for his meticulous editing skills and ability to handle nightly deadlines with calmness, Rabito was highly respected by his colleagues. His easygoing nature and supportive attitude inspired many, making their time at The Inquirer memorable.

Rabito’s dedication to his craft was evident in his commitment to improving the work of those around him. He provided guidance and mentorship, always encouraging his writers to strive for excellence. Former colleague Matt Breen credits Rabito as being both an editor and a teacher, pushing them to constantly improve. Rabito’s love for journalism extended beyond his work at The Inquirer. He had previously worked at the Orange County Register, Pasadena Star-News, and United Press International, leaving a lasting impact on the industry.

Off the job, Rabito treasured his family, proudly displaying photos of his daughters on his desk and sharing stories of his wife and family with anyone who stopped by for a chat. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and his family held a special place in his heart. Rabito will be remembered as a kind-hearted individual who always strived to do his best and make a positive difference in the lives of others.

מקורות:

  1. “Longtime Inquirer assistant sports editor Lou Rabito dies at 61” – The Philadelphia Inquirer

By מאמפו ברשיה

שליחה קשורה

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

יפן תפתח מנוע רקטות מבוסס מתאן לקראת השקת 2030

ספטמבר 16, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

מכירת Discover Samsung: קבל את Samsung SmartThings Station תמורת $1 בלבד!

ספטמבר 16, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

אומנות הניקוי: לשחרר את העודף

ספטמבר 16, 2023 גבריאל בוטה

פספסת

מדע

החללית Aditya-L1 של הודו מתחילה במסע לחקר השמש

ספטמבר 18, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

אבק: החלום והסיוט של האסטרונום

ספטמבר 18, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

אסטרונאוטים וקוסמונאוטים של נאס"א ורוסקוסמוס מגיעים בשלום לתחנת החלל הבינלאומית

ספטמבר 18, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

אלקטרונים מכדור הארץ והשמש עשויים לתרום להיווצרות קרח על הירח

ספטמבר 18, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0