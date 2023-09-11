חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

Logitech חושפת את מצלמת האינטרנט Reach עם זרוע מפרקת גמישה

Byגבריאל בוטה

ספטמבר 11, 2023
Logitech חושפת את מצלמת האינטרנט Reach עם זרוע מפרקת גמישה

Logitech has just announced its latest webcam called the Reach, featuring a flexible and articulating arm. This innovative design allows for easy movement and even downward-facing video footage, making it perfect for non-digital show-and-tell presentations. The downward angle of the camera enables users to capture video of objects on their desks, making it ideal for interactive remote meetings, online tutoring, livestreams, and various other presentations.

To ensure optimal positioning, Logitech recommends that users first lay out the content they want to show, and then adjust the camera accordingly. The webcam has multiple axes of articulation, similar to a microphone stand, providing increased versatility in capturing various vantage points. It features a button for vertical movement, a lossless zoom function up to 4.3x, and a grip for vertical adjustments. The webcam also includes built-in guidance indicators to help keep the image upright as the camera moves.

The Reach webcam is an enhanced version of Logitech’s popular Streamcam, featuring improved glass optics and a new smart autofocus feature. It offers 1080p/60fps video capabilities and provides a plug-and-play experience by connecting via USB and seamlessly integrating with most computers and streaming platforms. Additionally, it comes with a low-profile edge clamp for a more compact user experience.

Logitech has not disclosed the exact pricing and availability details for the Reach webcam. However, early adopters can expect a discounted price between $300 and $400, according to a survey on the official website. Notably, Logitech will be utilizing Indiegogo Enterprise for funding the camera, rather than traditional retail channels. Unfortunately, the webcam mount will not be available separately, as Logitech aims to provide an end-to-end solution rather than just a mount.

Beyond its camera division, Logitech has recently made advancements in other areas as well. This includes a refreshed lineup of Pebble keyboards and an update to the G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse.

Sources: The Verge, Logitech.

By גבריאל בוטה

שליחה קשורה

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

יפן תפתח מנוע רקטות מבוסס מתאן לקראת השקת 2030

ספטמבר 16, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

מכירת Discover Samsung: קבל את Samsung SmartThings Station תמורת $1 בלבד!

ספטמבר 16, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

אומנות הניקוי: לשחרר את העודף

ספטמבר 16, 2023 גבריאל בוטה

פספסת

מדע

משקפי סקיי הקרובים שכדאי להיזהר מהם בספטמבר

ספטמבר 18, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

האבל לוכד גלקסיות מתנגשות בארפ 107

ספטמבר 18, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א מגלה סימני חיים אפשריים על כוכב רחוק

ספטמבר 18, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

הטלסקופ רחב השדה של סין מצלם תמונה מדהימה של גלקסיית אנדרומדה

ספטמבר 18, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0