חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

כל השינוי ברדיו האירי: שינוי נוף והזדמנויות קדימה

Byויקי סטברופולו

ספטמבר 8, 2023
כל השינוי ברדיו האירי: שינוי נוף והזדמנויות קדימה

The recent departure of Today FM’s Dermot Whelan and the arrival of Ryan Tubridy on Virgin Radio UK highlight the changing landscape of Irish radio. With the morning slot being the most sought-after and competitive time slot, both Radio 1 and Today FM are seeing a complete shake-up at 9 am on weekdays. While Dave Moore tries to retain Dermot & Dave’s listenership, RTÉ is contemplating its permanent plan for the successor of Dermot Whelan.

Dan Healy, the head of RTÉ 2FM, sees this as a fantastic opportunity for someone to make their mark. However, it is uncertain how this will affect listenership for both stations. The battle for the morning slot reflects a broader question about the future of Irish radio, which is dependent on technological shifts and its ability to attract new listeners.

Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, the radio industry has experienced a surge in advertising revenues. In 2022, radio revenues increased by 3% in the first half of the year. This growth is in contrast to other media sectors that experienced flat revenues during the same period. Radio now represents 13% of the advertising market, a larger share than anticipated pre-Covid.

The success and resilience of the radio industry during the pandemic have boosted confidence within the sector. The arrival of Bauer Media, which acquired several major radio stations, including Today FM, has further strengthened the industry. Bauer’s consistent marketing strategies and content resonating with audiences have contributed to their success.

While Bauer is thriving, RTÉ Radio 1’s gains during the pandemic have been reversed. Its trading performance in 2022 was more subdued, with revenues increasing by only 1.2%. However, RTÉ Radio 1 still maintains a 19.8% market share. RTÉ’s youth-targeting station, 2FM, often faces criticism, but director general Kevin Bakhurst has expressed support for the station.

The future of Irish radio will depend on its ability to adapt to technological changes and attract younger audiences. While FM radio will continue to be important for the next ten years, the industry needs to explore new avenues for growth. With a growing advertising market and a renewed appreciation for the medium, Irish radio is poised for continued success.

מקורות:
– https://www.irishtimes.com/business/media-and-marketing/rt%C3%A9%C2%92s-bigger-picture-a-value-proposition-debate-and-the-battle-for-9am-1.4757568
– https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/arid-40889419.html

By ויקי סטברופולו

שליחה קשורה

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

Kingston XS1000 SSD חיצוני: פתרון אחסון קומפקטי, מהיר ואמין

ספטמבר 10, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

פתח תגמולים מרגשים עם אתגר סוף השבוע באש חינם

ספטמבר 10, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

אפל מפרסמת עדכון דחוף לאייפון כדי לטפל בפרצת אבטחה

ספטמבר 10, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

Kingston XS1000 SSD חיצוני: פתרון אחסון קומפקטי, מהיר ואמין

ספטמבר 10, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

פתח תגמולים מרגשים עם אתגר סוף השבוע באש חינם

ספטמבר 10, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
חֲדָשׁוֹת

מהפכת ה-5G של אירופה: לשחרר את הפוטנציאל של מציאות רבודה ניידת

ספטמבר 10, 2023 תגובות 0
חֲדָשׁוֹת

הנדסה גיאוגרפית לבדה אינה מספיקה כדי להציל את אנטארקטיקה, כך מציעים דגמים חדשים

ספטמבר 10, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0