חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

יוזמת הון דיגיטלי הושקה בצפון ברקשייר

Byויקי סטברופולו

ספטמבר 8, 2023
יוזמת הון דיגיטלי הושקה בצפון ברקשייר

The Northern Berkshires region is embarking on an initiative to bridge the “digital divide” and ensure equal access to technology and internet services. With a $120,000 grant, provided by the state, the municipalities of Adams, Cheshire, Florida, Lanesborough, and North Adams aim to identify and address issues related to digital equity in the area.

The grant will be used to conduct a thorough assessment of the region’s digital landscape, focusing on areas where access to technology and quality services is lacking. The evaluation will be carried out by consultant VHB in collaboration with the towns and city involved. The results of the assessment will determine the necessary strategies to combat the digital divide.

Potential solutions include improving bandwidth infrastructure and competition, offering technology training programs, and increasing public access to computers and other digital resources. The ultimate goal is to ensure that all residents have the necessary tools and skills to participate in the increasingly digital world.

Adams Town Planner Kevin Rayner highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating that it is aimed at helping individuals who lack access to technology or stable internet connections. He emphasized that as society becomes more reliant on digital platforms, those without access are at a significant disadvantage.

The launch of this digital equity initiative in the Northern Berkshires is a step towards creating a more inclusive and connected community. By addressing the existing disparities in access to technology and internet services, the region hopes to level the playing field and provide equal opportunities for all residents.

הגדרות:
– Digital divide: Refers to the gap between those who have access to technology and the internet and those who do not.
– Digital equity: The concept of ensuring that all individuals have equal access to technology, internet services, and digital resources.

מקורות:
– Adams Town Planner Kevin Rayner

By ויקי סטברופולו

שליחה קשורה

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

Kingston XS1000 SSD חיצוני: פתרון אחסון קומפקטי, מהיר ואמין

ספטמבר 10, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

פתח תגמולים מרגשים עם אתגר סוף השבוע באש חינם

ספטמבר 10, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

אפל מפרסמת עדכון דחוף לאייפון כדי לטפל בפרצת אבטחה

ספטמבר 10, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

Kingston XS1000 SSD חיצוני: פתרון אחסון קומפקטי, מהיר ואמין

ספטמבר 10, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

פתח תגמולים מרגשים עם אתגר סוף השבוע באש חינם

ספטמבר 10, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
חֲדָשׁוֹת

מהפכת ה-5G של אירופה: לשחרר את הפוטנציאל של מציאות רבודה ניידת

ספטמבר 10, 2023 תגובות 0
חֲדָשׁוֹת

הנדסה גיאוגרפית לבדה אינה מספיקה כדי להציל את אנטארקטיקה, כך מציעים דגמים חדשים

ספטמבר 10, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0