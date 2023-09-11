חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

HONOR חוזר בהודו עם השקת הסמארטפון HONOR 90 5G

ספטמבר 11, 2023
HONOR חוזר בהודו עם השקת הסמארטפון HONOR 90 5G

Chinese smartphone manufacturer HONOR is set to make its comeback in the Indian market with the launch of its latest smartphone, the HONOR 90 5G, on September 14. The rights to sell HONOR handsets in India have been acquired by HTech, which will be responsible for bringing the device to consumers.

The HONOR 90 5G boasts a stunning 6.7-inch “Quad-Curved Floating Display” with 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. This impressive display technology rivals that of flagship devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro models.

In terms of camera capabilities, the device features a powerful 200-MP primary sensor in its rear camera setup. On the front, users can expect a high-resolution 50MP selfie camera.

The smartphone also offers a generous 5,000 mAh battery capacity and supports 66W fast charging, ensuring that users can stay connected and powered throughout the day. It will be available in two RAM options, 8 GB and 12 GB, with storage options of up to 512GB. Additionally, HONOR has implemented turbo RAM technology, allowing users to utilize up to 5 GB and 7 GB of turbo RAM, resulting in a staggering total of 19 GB.

The HONOR 90 5G is rumored to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and will run on the MagicOS 7.1, which is based on Android 13.

When it comes to aesthetics, the smartphone will be offered in silver, black, and green color variants, according to the Amazon landing page. Its price is estimated to be between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000.

HTech, in collaboration with PSAV Global, has taken on the responsibility of marketing HONOR smartphones in India. The new venture will be led by former realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, who has already pledged an initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore in the Indian market.

By רוברט אנדרו

